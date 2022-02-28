VIDEO: Woman pelted with human feces while waiting for NYC subway in unprovoked stranger attack

A woman waiting for a subway train in the Bronx was smeared with human feces in a bizarre caught-on-camera attack from a stranger, police said Monday.

The 43-year-old victim was minding her business sitting on a bench on the Manhattan-bound platform at the Wakefield-241 St. No. 2 train station when she was attacked without warning about 5:15 p.m. Feb. 21, cops said.

Shocking video released by cops Monday shows the assailant walking down the platform in her direction as he opens a plastic bag holding the excrement. Suddenly he turns towards her and wallops her in the face with the bag.

The shocked woman dropped her cellphone to the ground as she tried to shield herself with her hands, the video shows. But the attacker, now standing behind the bench, stopped to rub the bag over her head two more times, smearing her with more feces, before running off, the video shows.

Cops are asking the public’s help identifying the sick attacker and tracking him down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.