VIDEO: Woman struck by stray bullet on Bronx street

Two gunmen trying to kill a rival outside a Bronx home missed their target and shot a woman in the leg, instead, police said Sunday.

The men were standing on Andrews Ave. near W. 183 St. in University Heights alongside a large group when they started arguing with someone around 9:20 p.m. Friday, according to cops.

The disagreement turned violent, with two men pulling out guns and firing off shots at the intended target, police said.

As one of the men — who was wearing a sweatshirt with the hood pulled up — fired off shots, bystanders scattered, video released by police shows.

Amid the chaos, a 24-year-old woman was struck in the left leg.

The shooters ran down different streets — one southbound on University Ave., the other southbound on Andrews Ave., police said.

Medics took the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

Police are still searching for the shooters.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.