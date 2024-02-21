VIDEO: Woman throws tantrum in pet store, slaps customer in face

Warning: This video may contain graphic content that may disturb some viewers.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman’s temper tantrum in a pet store left another woman with a bloody nose over the weekend.

Both cellphone and surveillance cameras in a New York City pet store, Citipups, capture the woman kicking a puppy kennel and then yelling at a manager who asked her to leave the store.

The frantic woman is seen trying to grab a man’s phone, who was filming her rampage before she aggressively slaps another customer, spits at her, and walks out.

Police arrest 3x Super Bowl champion in Florida

According to the New York Post, the New York Police Department is still searching for the woman, as of Tuesday.

The report said the customer who was slapped suffered a bloody nose.

It is unclear what provoked her rampage.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.