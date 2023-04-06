This video of women in men’s bathroom at Taylor Swift’s show at AT&T Stadium has gone viral

A video showing a men’s restroom filled with women during a Taylor Swift show at AT&T Stadium had racked up 4.2 million views on TikTok as of Thursday afternoon.

Stefan Stevenson, who reviewed the April 2 show for the Star-Telegram, posted an eight-second clip to Twitter showing a man entering a men’s restroom. He glances at the sign and turns Stevenson, who assures him, “It’s men’s.” Then we see the room filled with women.

His video was shared on TikTok with the headline: “POV: You’re a man at the Taylor Swift concert.” The video has picked up 375,000 likes and more than 3,400 comments.

“Happened to me at Harry Styles, and the girls in there shamed me for going in there. Even if it was the male bathroom,” a man wrote.

Said another: “If the roles were reversed there’d more than likely be issues straight away ...”

“They tried to do this at a concert I was at but all the guys just keep walking to the front of the women,” added someone else.

Swift played in front of 210,607 fans over three consecutive nights, a record total for the 14-year-old home of the Dallas Cowboys. Arlington was the third stop on Swift’s “The Eras” stadium tour.