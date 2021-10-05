Videos capture the moment a bright blue fireball appeared in the Colorado sky

Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Less than one week after numerous people reported seeing a fireball across the East Coast, another one was spotted in Colorado that appeared brighter as it lit the night sky blue.

The American Meteor Society said they received 50 reports from people in Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico who saw a fireball around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to the society, a fireball is a meteor that illuminates the sky brighter than Venus, the brightest planet in our solar system.

Of the reported sightings, 12 were caught on video and four via photos. One video from a Colorado home shows the fireball turning the night sky a bright blue.

Watch: Camera captures fireball streaking across the sky in North Carolina

Josh Ellis, a resident of Evergreen, less than 20 miles southwest of Denver, told CBS Denver the light was bright enough to charge his solar panels.

Chris Peterson, who works at the Cloudbait Observatory in Colorado's Rocky Mountains, told the outlet the fireball was "descending very deep."

"Ten or 20 miles may not seem very close to the ground, but when we think about typical burning stars, we’re seeing things that are burning up 60 to 70 miles high," he said.

Sightings of the fireball were reported in Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico.
Sightings of the fireball were reported in Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico.

While the speed of the fireball has not been determined, they can enter Earth's atmosphere from 25,000 to 160,000 miles per hour before rapidly decelerating, according to the American Meteor Society. NASA says fireballs don't typically stay intact while passing through Earth's atmosphere, and sometimes fragments, or meteorites, can be recovered on the ground.

Peterson said "there's a good chance" there are several pounds of meteor debris on the ground in Colorado.

The fireball seen around the Rocky Mountains comes less than a week after NASA reported a fireball falling across the North Carolina coast at 32,000 miles per hour. The American Meteor Society said they received 148 reports of that fireball seen in North Carolina, South Carolina, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia.

While they may seem rare, the organization says several thousand fireballs appear in Earth's atmosphere each day, but they mainly go undetected since they occur in the daylight, or over oceans and uninhabited areas. Even at night, some people may not notice them the moment they occur.

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Blue fireball shooting across Colorado sky caught on video

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dorrell apologizes to cameraman, team for on-field incident

    Karl Dorrell considers himself calm and collected on the football field. Except on Saturday, when the Colorado coach lost his cool and pushed a photojournalist's camera on his way off the field following a 37-14 loss to Southern California. Dorrell apologized Sunday both publicly and privately, and he told his team Monday he was sorry, too.

  • Cars Worth $329K+ Stolen From Michigan Car Dealership

    Dealers are still big targets…

  • I Took My Family on a Weekend Getaway to Saratoga Springs to Reset

    Everything you need to know about visiting Saratoga Springs, New York, including how to get there, where to stay, what to do and where to eat.

  • Thousands of years ago, humans raised these giant, murderous birds

    It's often referred to as the world's most dangerous bird: The cassowary.

  • Ukrainian police arrest hacker who caused $150 million damage to global firms

    Ukrainian police said on Monday they had arrested a 25-year-old man who hacked more than 100 foreign companies and caused damage worth more than $150 million. The hacker, who was not identified, used phishing attacks and hijacked software that allows computers to be accessed remotely, a police statement said.

  • Iran cannot set new conditions for resuming nuclear talks - Germany

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany would reject any Iranian demands for the United States to release frozen Iranian assets as a condition for nuclear talks to resume, Germany's foreign ministry said on Monday. "If here new conditions are being set by Iran for talks to be resumed, then we reject that," a German foreign ministry spokesman said after Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian's demand for assets worth 10 billion dollars to be released as a goodwill gesture. Under President Donald Trump, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 agreement with Iran, Britain, France, China, Russia and Germany aimed at stopping Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.

  • Britney Spears thanks #FreeBritney fans after dad's removal

    Britney Spears thanked fans who have called for years to #FreeBritney for major changes in the conservatorship that has long controlled her life and money. Spears' identical posts on Twitter and Instagram on Monday were her first public comments on the case since a judge suspended her father as conservator of her estate last week, a move she had long expressed hope for. “I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it …I feel your hearts and you feel mine … that much I know is true.”

  • Intense rain bursts, lightning hit parts of Southern California; L.A. beaches closed

    Downpours were reported in parts of Orange County as well as Long Beach, parts of southeast Los Angeles County and the San Gabriel Valley.

  • Britney Spears thanks FreeBritney movement for its 'constant resilience'

    Britney Spears on Monday thanked the fans who have conducted a long campaign to end her conservatorship. Spears, 39, made the comments on Twitter following a court ruling last week that suspended her father as the controller of her business affairs and set a November date to consider whether to terminate the 13-year-long legal arrangement entirely. Spears, who has not performed since late 2018, was on vacation in French Polynesia when Los Angeles judge Brenda Penny last week removed her father Jamie Spears https://www.reuters.com/legal/litigation/britney-spears-case-back-court-with-dads-role-line-2021-09-29 as conservator of her $60 million estate in a major victory for the "Toxic" singer.

  • A space tourism company wants to build a rocket-less capsule to send passengers into the stratosphere for only $50,000 - meet World View

    World View, a company that designs and manufactures stratospheric balloons, is entering the space tourism and exploration market with its rocket-less spacecraft.

  • This Company Will Take You to the Edge of Space in a Hot Air Balloon for $50,000

    It's the most affordable form of space travel yet.

  • Small plane crashes into highway

    The pilot of the single-engine plane survived the crash onto a highway in southeast Texas.

  • Stage fright: the tricky unease of the Britney Spears documentaries

    A wave of films about the singer’s troubled conservatorship reveal our thorny, uncomfortable fascination with her pain Britney Spears performs onstage during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. Photograph: Kevin Kane/FilmMagic It’s understandable to feel overwhelmed by the current wave of Britney Spears content – the last week of September saw the premiere of not one but three documentaries (FX on Hulu’s Controlling Britney Spears, Netflix’s Britney vs Spears, and CNN’s Toxic: Britney Spears’ Battl

  • Rihanna vows to have men 'feel included' in her lingerie line

    Rihanna has long been praised as a champion for inclusivity as her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty continues to showcase numerous shapes, sizes, ethnicities and sexualities in its campaigns. But with the Sept. 24 release of the Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 runway show, it appears that men are at the forefront of what makes the brand different.

  • A hotter and drier climate is set to hurt agriculture in the West and help farmers in Asia

    Corn and soybean yields may fall 5% globally between 2050 and 2100 because of the combination of a drier and hotter climate. But in some places yields will get better, see where on this map.

  • How To Turn Your $50K Salary Into a $1M Retirement Fund

    Ask Americans why they don't have money set aside for their future and many will answer that saving for retirement isn't a priority for them. At least, that's what 40% of respondents in a recent...

  • Work-From-Home Future Challenges Philippine Call Centers

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippines should adopt policies for call centers that will fit the post-pandemic workplace, according to the head of the industry group, as it seeks to extend the sector’s two decades of growth.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Cos

  • NASA's 'Armageddon'-style asteroid deflection mission takes off in November

    NASA has a launch date for that most Hollywood of missions, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, which is basically a dry run of the movie "Armageddon." Unlike the film, this will not involve nukes, oil rigs or Aerosmith, but instead is a practical test of our ability to change the trajectory of an asteroid in a significant and predictable way. The DART mission, managed by the Planetary Defense Coordination Office (!), involves sending a pair of satellites out to a relatively nearby pair of asteroids, known as the Didymos binary.

  • Tom Brady & Bucs’ Win Over Patriots Becomes 2nd Most Watched ‘Sunday Night Football’ Ever – Update

    UPDATE, 1:04 PM: Tom Brady has rarely been second place at anything, but the seven-time Super Bowl champ and NFL passing yardage record holder may be cool with this one. The QB’s much promoted return to play his old comrades in the New England Patriot last night on Sunday Night Football is now the second-most […]

  • How an El Paso Bachelor Pad Was Transformed Into a Stunning Modern Family Compound

    A Texas real-estate developer's eco-friendly compound is now big enough for entertaining and his substantial stable of classic cars.