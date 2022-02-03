Videos emerge of US raid in Syria that killed ISIS leader
Videos show what's left of a compound after US forces raided it and killed ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi.
Videos show what's left of a compound after US forces raided it and killed ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi.
President Biden said ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi was killed during a counterterrorism raid by U.S. special operations forces in Syria.
The MSNBC anchor fired back after the Trump scion suggested "the TRUTH finally broke her!"
The South Carolina Republican has suddenly drawn Trump's wrath despite years of fealty.
The anti-vaccine mandate 'Freedom Convoy' protest has spread to the US-Canada border
"When Trump goes down," Kinzinger wrote on Twitter, the "evil" will be out in the open.
The Trumps have long contended that the investigation into their business is politically motivated, as the attorney general recently claimed she had evidence of wrongdoing
Reuters/MOHAMED AL-DAHER, Getty/AAREF WATADThe leader of ISIS is dead after a bloody U.S. raid in northwestern Syria overnight.President Joe Biden announced on Thursday morning that Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi had detonated a suicide bomb during the assault which he was monitoring from the White House in real time.The battle is reported to have left several civilians dead, including six children.“Last night at my direction, U.S. military forces in the northwest Syria successfully undertoo
Inside Authentic, employees have aired frustrations over the contract the firm has with the Arizona Democrat. Leadership hasn’t budged on it.
The likening of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians to white-ruled South Africa is growing more widespread in the US mainstream Free Palestine advocates hold a banner that equates Israel with an apartheid state while marching on North High St, Columbus, Ohio, in June 2021. Photograph: Stephen Zenner/Sopa Images/Rex/Shutterstock At the beginning of the year, Israel’s foreign minister Yair Lapid reflected on the diplomatic challenges for 2022. “We think that in the coming year, there will be debate
Adam Kinzinger of Illinois also called the Missouri senator a self-aggrandizing "con artist.”
The U.S. Special Operations counterterrorism mission in northwest Syria Thursday that killed ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi was "long planned," and on the level and scale of the U.S. operation to take out Usama bin Laden in 2011, senior administration officials told Fox News.
The National Archives has alerted Trump that it'll be handing over some of the former vice president's papers.
The late-night host is trying to figure out one thing about the former president's backers.
The Ukrainian ambassador to Israel in a Facebook post Thursday attacked Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid over comments he made to Axios in which he said a Russian invasion in Ukraine was not imminent. Driving the news: Lapid on Wednesday told Axios that Israel doesn’t think there will be a violent confrontation between Russia and Ukraine anytime soon. "I also don’t think a world war is about to start there," he said.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Mark
Syria Civil Defence said in a statement that it had recovered the bodies of 13 people, including six children and four women.
The chief justice seems to genuinely believe that the Supreme Court should be above partisanship. His own departure would be one way to show it.
“I didn’t try to get in because I didn’t know what I’d do once I got there,” said Preston V. Smith of Jackson County. “There is no doubt in my mind that our president asked me to come to DC on the 6th for this military operation.”
(Bloomberg) -- About a mile from a border post that marks the last Ukrainian controlled territory before Crimea, soldiers suddenly emerge from the long sea grass to check on an idling car.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutati
(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan, which has sought almost 20 bailouts from the International Monetary Fund over half a century, wants to end its reliance on the multilateral lender by shrinking deficits and tapping capital markets on its way to sustainable economic growth. Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedMeta’s Sha
Collins and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham are among a few Republicans who may vote in favor of Biden's Supreme Court nominee.