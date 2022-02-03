Videos emerge of US raid in Syria that killed ISIS leader

Axios

The Ukrainian ambassador to Israel in a Facebook post Thursday attacked Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid over comments he made to Axios in which he said a Russian invasion in Ukraine was not imminent. Driving the news: Lapid on Wednesday told Axios that Israel doesn't think there will be a violent confrontation between Russia and Ukraine anytime soon. "I also don't think a world war is about to start there," he said.