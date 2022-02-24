Videos hint at Russia's military might in Ukraine

Videos hint at Russia's military might in Ukraine
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chantal Da Silva and Caroline Radnofsky and Matthew Mulligan
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

Within hours of President Vladimir Putin authorizing military action in Ukraine, dramatic video hinted at the force of Russia's military hardware.

As Russian forces launched what Ukrainian officials described as a “full-scale attack” on their homeland Thursday, footage captured on the ground showed helicopters swooping over cities. Meanwhile, tanks and other military vehicles rolled out onto streets.

In one video verified by NBC News, helicopters could be seen flying towards Antonov Airport in Gostomel, near Kyiv, as heavy smoke swirled on the horizon.

Helicopters fly towards Antonov Airport in Gostomel near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Thursday.
Helicopters fly towards Antonov Airport in Gostomel near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Thursday.

“Around 20 already flew, can’t see Ukrainian coat of arms, definitely Russian,” the person filming can be heard saying in Ukrainian.

“They are flying above the houses, they are flying towards the airport, they are bombing the airport ⁠— can hear there is a fight,” they say.

In another video, shot from nearby Vyshhorod, helicopters appear to drop flares as they travel over water and then inland.

The Ukrainian Ministry of the Interior’s spokesman said a number of Russian helicopters were shot down in Gostomel.

It came as Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said more than 40 of the country's soldiers had been killed.

NBC News was not immediately able to confirm the government reports of casualties, battles and troop movements.

For weeks, Russia had been massing tens of thousands of troops along Ukraine's border. And on Thursday Ukrainian President President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country was now under attack “from the south, north, east and from the air."

Missiles and shelling struck a slew of targets Thursday, including airports and military sites, according to Ukrainian officials.

In Vuhledar in the Donetsk region, a Russian shell hit a hospital, killing four people and leaving 10 others injured, the Ministry of the Interior said in a Telegram chat. At least six doctors were among those hurt.

Image: Explosion in Kyiv (ROPI via ZUMA Press)
Image: Explosion in Kyiv (ROPI via ZUMA Press)

Video was also alleged to show tanks crossing the Belarus-Ukraine border on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, explosions could be heard before dawn in eastern Ukraine, with video appearing to capture explosions near Dnipro, less than 300 miles southeast of Kyiv.

“No, this is not a Russian invasion only in the east of Ukraine, but a full-scale attack from multiple directions,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a tweet Thursday.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ukrainian officials say Russian helicopters attacked military airport near capital

    Ukrainian officials said on Thursday that Russian forces attacked Gostomel, a military airport near Kyiv.The officials added that Ukraine shot down three Russian helicopters in the attack, according to Reuters. Border officials also said that Russia was looking to attack the region of Kyiv, Ukraine's capital city, and the Zhytomyr region, near the Belarusian border, Reuters added.Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation in...

  • From Pipelines to Ports, These Are Ukraine’s Key Commodity Sites

    (Bloomberg) -- As Russia invades Ukraine, commodity traders are watching the country’s vast network of infrastructure that’s key to supplying gas, crops and steel to Europe and beyond.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateU.K. Adds to Russia Sanctions; Biden to Speak: Ukraine UpdateEquities Decline, Oil Surges on Russia Assault: Markets WrapThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon M

  • Boris Johnson imposes new sanctions on over 100 Russian oligarchs and entities

    PM brands Putin ‘blood-stained aggressor’ as he vows to ‘hobble’ Russian economy

  • New U.S. sanctions on Russia not expected to severely target energy sector

    It’s still unclear whether the sanctions will be the full sweep of measures — or target Putin himself.

  • Ukrainians in America share their concerns as Russia invades their homeland

    Ukrainians in America fear for their families left behind as Russia invades their homeland.

  • Sanders: Trump's praise of Putin 'outrageous'

    Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Thursday blasted former President Trump, saying it was "unsurprising" that he would praise Russian President Vladimir Putin and his "murderous invasion of Ukraine as an act of 'genius.'" "It should concern us all that Putin is exactly the kind of leader Trump would like to be, and that so few Republicans have the courage to say this out loud," the Vermont senator said in a post on Twitter.Sanders, who has regularly...

  • Ukraine suffers destruction on the ground as Russia attacks

    On Thursday, Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine that hit cities, civilian homes and military bases with airstrikes or shelling. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said, “Peace on our continent has been shattered.”

  • Russian invasion of Ukraine throws world into new era of upheaval

    Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine — including attacking the capital, Kyiv — in an overnight barrage that was swift, broad and ruthless. The attack was exactly in line with President Biden's dire forecasts.Why it matters: The world is waking up to a new era of global upheaval. Two sovereign nations are in a conventional war in Europe for the first time since World War II, with huge ramifications for the power dynamics of Russia and the superpowers, the U.S. and China.Stay on top of

  • Russia launches military attack on Ukraine

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita reports the latest news from Ukraine after Russia further invaded the country.

  • Finland says debate on NATO membership 'will change' after Russian invasion

    Finish Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Thursday said Russia's invasion of Ukraine will change the debate around NATO membership within her country."Finland is not currently facing an immediate military threat, but it is also now clear that the debate on NATO membership in Finland will change," Marin said, YLE News reported.Finland has been debating for months whether the country should apply for NATO membership, with Marin saying it would require...

  • Putin announced attacks against Ukraine on Thursday in the same suit he wore for his Monday speech, prompting speculation that his war declaration was pretaped

    In videos that aired on Monday and Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to wear the same black blazer, white shirt, and maroon tie.

  • Who has the better military technology: Russia or US?

    If an all-out war breaks out between Russia and Ukraine, Ukraine's ability to fight back will depend in large part on the quality of its military equipment, much of which comes from the U.S.

  • Trump and other top conservatives rally to Putin's side as he threatens Ukraine

    Donald Trump and his allies are working overtime to try to persuade Americans that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is really Joe Biden's fault.

  • Putin Sent in Troops Disguised With White Peace Monitor Symbols and Ukrainian Uniforms, Says Kyiv

    ReutersAs part of their invasion of Ukraine, Russian forces have used insignia of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe to descend on several cities in the Luhansk region, Ukraine’s National Police warned Thursday.“Columns of Russian tanks entered the Luhansk region at the borders of Krasnaya Talovka, Milove, and Gorodishche. The enemy insidiously placed white vehicles with OSCE symbols at the front. Fighting is currently underway there,” police said in a statement.Internationa

  • Taiwan reports nine Chinese aircraft in defense zone

    Taiwan's defense ministry on Thursday said that nine Chinese aircraft had entered its air defense identification zone, just hours after Russia had launched an invasion into Ukraine.The ministry said that the mission involved eight J-16 sorties and one Y-8 reconnaissance aircraft.The ministry also released the flight paths of the aircraft and said they flew over an area to the northeast of the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands, Reuters reported.In...

  • Putin 'miscalculated badly' on Ukraine, says former diplomat

    STORY: "It's very clear that the Ukrainian military is ready to fight. It's very clear that (Ukrainian) President Zelenskiy is ready to fight. He's called up the reserves today. He's declared a state of emergency today. He has prepared his country to fight Ukraine. President Putin has united Ukrainians against him," he told Reuters.Russia this week recognized two breakaway Ukrainian regions, including Pushilin's, as independent states, drawing sanctions from the West and anger from Ukraine which calls people like Pushilin Russian proxies and wants its territory back.Recently back from Ukraine, a country he has served twice, Taylor said that country is united. "The Ukrainian people are so opposed, frankly, they hate President Putin. He has he has created a hostile nation on his border for generations. And I'm sure he is surprised ...Yes, he has miscalculated badly," Taylor said.Taylor expressed confidence in the preparedness of the Ukrainian military to fight back against the larger Russian army, if it came to that. "So far in the last 20 years, he has not committed the Russian military to actually fighting... If he tried to go all the way to achieve his military is probably strong enough to do that after a fight, after a bloody fight, he could probably do that. However, he could not hold it.... So I think he can get into Ukraine, but he will be driven out," he said, adding that he is still hopeful that tougher sanctions could open back a diplomatic solution.Taylor also advocated for supporting Ukraine, saying: "we should do everything to make Ukraine stronger. We should do everything, including the more weapons, more equipment to make Ukraine's military able to resist him so that he knows if he sends his Russian soldiers into fight Ukrainians, they will fight hard and they will fight well."

  • GOP House Candidate Seen Berating Cop, Calling Her 'Immigrant' During Traffic Stop

    Martin Hyde threatened the job of a police officer who said she'd pulled him over for speeding and using his phone while driving.

  • Concerns grow over miscalculations with Russia as U.S. troops build up near Ukraine

    A full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine could push troops right up to NATO's U.S.-reinforced border.

  • The best explanation of the situation in Ukraine comes from Kenya’s ambassador to the UN

    Kenya's ambassador to the UN, Michael Kimani, compares situation involving Russia, Ukraine, Donetsk, and Luhansk to colonialism in Africa.

  • Russian Defense Ministry says it has destroyed dozens of Ukrainian military facilities and lost one fighter jet

    Ministry says the Russian military has destroyed 74 Ukrainian military facilities, including 11 air bases.