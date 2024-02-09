Videos, photos on social media show aftermath of plane crash on I-75 near Naples, Florida

A small airplane crashed into a vehicle creating an inferno Friday afternoon on Interstate 75 near near Naples, Florida.

The Bombardier Challenger 600 jet originated from Ohio State University airport, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FAA said five people were aboard the aircraft. The plane was reportedly a commercial aircraft not associated with the school.

At least two people have been confirmed dead.

FOLLOW LATEST UPDATES: At least 2 dead in fiery plane crash on Interstate 75 in Collier County

Passersby who witnessed the crash and aftermath took to social media with videos and photos from the scene.

Videos, photos show aftermath of fiery plane crash on I-75 near Naples

Reportedly Naples Fla. Plane crash site in I-75 pic.twitter.com/DKVnIll6Dv — VBL’s Ghost (@Sorenthek) February 9, 2024

. @FHPSWFL covering a plane crash on I-75 in Collier County. The plane impacted the interstate and hit a vehicle. Southbound lanes are closed #Florida pic.twitter.com/OmoKlMEAY3 — Light inthe Darkness (@Darkside2Light) February 9, 2024

Just drove past this plane crash on I75 south in Naples, Florida. @winknews @FLVoiceNews pic.twitter.com/OcqQY1BuXR — Joe Blow (@JoeBlow_808) February 9, 2024

plane crash on I-75 in Naples , Collier County pic.twitter.com/JJ5YxwivtY — Mike Vitta (@mikevitta) February 9, 2024

3/3 (photo of plane)

Bombardier plane crash on I-75 in our Naples / Fort Myers Market on I-75 midway between Pine Ridge and Golden Gate Parkway. #i75 to be closed for extended period of time. Alts: Livingston, Airport-Pulling or US-41.#naples #crash #traffic pic.twitter.com/F6Q8n1ns3n — Tele-Traffic - Orlando & Central FL Traffic 🚘🚇✈ (@TeleTrafficCFL) February 9, 2024

Support local journalism by subscribing to a Florida news organization.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Naples, Florida plane crash: Videos, photos of fiery aftermath