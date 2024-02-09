Videos, photos on social media show aftermath of plane crash on I-75 near Naples, Florida

Kim Luciani, Naples Daily News
A small airplane crashed into a vehicle creating an inferno Friday afternoon on Interstate 75 near near Naples, Florida.

The Bombardier Challenger 600 jet originated from Ohio State University airport, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FAA said five people were aboard the aircraft. The plane was reportedly a commercial aircraft not associated with the school.

At least two people have been confirmed dead.

Passersby who witnessed the crash and aftermath took to social media with videos and photos from the scene.

