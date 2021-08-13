Videos raise questions about medical condition that delayed trial

Aug. 13—BOSTON — A judge who five years ago found Raymond Wallace — the Salem parolee charged in two violent armed holdups and an escape attempt — medically unable to stand trial, said Thursday that she might not reach the same conclusion now.

Suffolk Superior Court Judge Janet Sanders said that even without taking into account videos of Wallace doing pushups, squats and strength training, unaided, in his Shattuck Hospital room, the testimony of Wallace's own doctor has changed her thinking on the case.

"I'm of the opinion that even without the videos, the testimony I heard from doctors changes the situation Mr. Wallace finds himself in today," Sanders said.

The hearing Thursday had been scheduled for defense lawyer David Grimaldi to argue that the series of videos showing Wallace exercising in his room at the Lemuel Shattuck Hospital in March 2020 and April and May of this year should not be taken into consideration by Sanders as she decides how to rule on a motion to dismiss the case outright based on Wallace's medical condition.

But before that hearing could get underway, Grimaldi asked to put it off while he attempts to work out a plea agreement with Wallace's other lawyer, Raymond Buso, and prosecutors in Suffolk and Essex counties, as well as the probation department, to resolve all of Wallace's pending charges.

Wallace, now 43, was on parole after serving 10 years in a burglary and violent confrontation with police in Waltham when police say he planned a pair of elaborate armed holdups at two North Shore businesses — the now-closed Borders Books in Peabody in 2010 and a PetSmart in Salem in 2011. Both involved stolen vehicles that were later set on fire and a white flesh-colored mask.

A cache of weapons, body armor and a battering ram were later found in the Salem condominium where he was living; more guns were found hidden in stereo speakers during a cleanout of the condo.

While awaiting trial in that case, in July 2013, Wallace was taken to the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary for treatment of an eye injury he received in a jail fight. Using a hidden handcuff key, prosecutors allege, Wallace overpowered one of the Middlesex County correctional officers who had been guarding him during his treatment, got the officer's gun and tried to escape. One officer was shot and Wallace was also shot.

In 2016, Sanders found him medically unable to stand trial. Judges in Essex County also agreed to delay the case — with at least one later saying he'd been led to believe that Wallace was "within weeks or months of death" — though they did not find him incompetent.

The decade-old case burst back into the headlines last year when another Suffolk Superior Court judge granted a request to release Wallace, who had contracted COVID-19, from custody at the Shattuck to a group home. An Essex County judge later denied a similar request, saying he believes Wallace is still dangerous.

Grimaldi filed a motion seeking to dismiss the Suffolk charges on the grounds that Wallace will never be able to stand trial due to his medical issues and that continuing to hold him in custody violates his due process rights.

In response to his motion, a Suffolk County prosecutor has obtained videos from the Shattuck showing Wallace exercising without any assistance on multiple dates, and said he is no longer so debilitated he cannot take part in a trial — especially in a time where many proceedings are held remotely.

Grimaldi argues that the videos were obtained without a warrant, and appear to have been edited and spliced together in a way that he says calls their authenticity into question.

Prosecutor Lynn Feigenbaum argued in a response that the videos were simply converted from a proprietary format used by the Department of Correction to a format that is playable on any computer, and that in the process, the clips were sorted by size, leading to some time stamps being out of sequence.

She had several witnesses lined up to testify about the video when the hearing was postponed.

Sanders scheduled a status hearing in the case for Oct. 28.

Wallace's Essex County charges, including armed robbery while masked, are scheduled to be taken up again in Salem Superior Court next Tuesday.

In 2014, Wallace was offered a 20-year prison term if he pleaded guilty in the robberies by then-Superior Court Judge David Lowy, who is now on the Supreme Judicial Court.

