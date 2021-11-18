New videos reveal Christian Hall had his hands up when he was shot by police

(Spotlight PA and NBC)

A new video has been released that shows Chinese American teenager, Christian Hall, had his hands up when he was fatally shot by Pennsylvania State Police in December 2020.

Hall, 19, had reportedly been suffering from mental health issues before he was found standing on a Route 33 bridge over Interstate 80, in the Hamilton Township, near Stroudsburg.

Police arrived and talked him off of the ledge but when they saw he had a gun, they say the situation became dangerous for law enforcement troopers.

A lawyer working for Hall’s parents obtained the video via a subpoena, which shows the moments before Hall was shot.

After around 90 minutes of negotiations, Hall puts the gun down, but picks it back up again. Officers repeatedly shout for him to "put it down" before firing shots into the wall. Upon hearing shots, the teenager raised his hands. He's asked to "drop the gun" numerous times, but can be seen moving his arm in the footage.

The final moments of the video are obscured, but gunshots can be heard ringing out.

"He needed help," his mother Fe Hall told WNEP-TV in February 2021. "He was looking for help, but instead of getting help, he was killed by those who were supposed to help him."

Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who represented George Floyd's family, said Hall was making a cry for help. "He was having a crisis," said Mr Crump. "Christian Hall needed a helping hand, but yet he got bullets while he had his hands up."

Hall had his hands above his head for more than 10 seconds. The firearm in Hall's hand turned out to be an airsoft pellet gun.

The shooting was investigated by officials, and the Monroe County district attorney ruled the shooting was justified to protect police.

It was a “classic suicide by cop scenario,” said the first assistant district attorney of Monroe County, Michael Mancuso, in a press conference in March.

Campaigners are calling for further investigation, as the last moment of the video, when Hall was shot, is obscured.