Videos show aftermath of Hawaiian Airlines flight turbulence that injured 36

While en route from Phoenix to Honolulu on Monday, a Hawaiian Airlines flight encountered extreme turbulence that injured 36 passengers.

The event occurred at 10:35 a.m. on Hawaiian Airlines Flight 35, an Airbus 330, about 15 to 30 minutes before landing. The severity of the sudden movements jolted passengers without seatbelts into the overhead compartments. According to CNN, 278 passengers and 10 crew members were on board the plane.

At least 36 people were injured during the event, with 20 transported to the emergency room. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) reported that 11 of the 20 are in serious condition, with the youngest injured passenger being a 14-month-old child.

According to Honolulu EMS, the injuries included loss of consciousness, bruising, serious head injuries and lacerations.

More from NextShark: Chinese Canadian activist criticizes release of his attacker with no jail time: 'This isn't justice'

“Medical care was provided to several guests & crew members at the airport for minor injuries while some were swiftly transported to local hospitals for further care,” Hawaiian Airlines stated in a Twitter thread. “We are supporting all affected passengers & employees and are continuing to monitor the situation.”

(1/2) HA35 from PHX to HNL encountered severe turbulence & landed safely in HNL at 10:50 a.m. today. Medical care was provided to several guests & crewmembers at the airport for minor injuries while some were swiftly transported to local hospitals for further care. — Hawaiian Airlines (@HawaiianAir) December 19, 2022 More from NextShark: Woman’s Insane Meltdown Over Hawaiians at Walmart is Too Ridiculous to Miss

In an interview with CNN, Jacie Hayata-Ano — an 18-year-old college student headed home for winter break — described her experience as “like free-falling.” After the turbulence came to an end, crew members requested aid from trained medical or military passengers to help those injured, Hayata-Ano stated.

Story continues

“I’m thankful that there were people that stepped up and helped because some of the staff needed it,” Hayata-Ano said. “Everyone was pretty much helping each other. Checking on each other and picking up stuff.”

More from NextShark: Pixar to feature its first Sikh character in ‘Turning Red’

Twitter user @LoveWorld_Peopl reuploaded a video taken by an unidentified passenger of the event’s aftermath on Monday, quickly garnering 19,000 views.

The video shows injured passengers and crew members, with many passengers sitting in shock.

Twitter user @rawsalerts also re-uploaded a video of Honolulu EMS responding to the situation on Sunday, receiving over 115,000 views.

🚨#BREAKING: Multiple people injured after Severe turbulence on Hawaiian Airlines 📌#Honolulu l #Hawaii At least 36 people are injured, including 11 seriously after a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to Honolulu hits severe turbulence about 30 minutes before landing pic.twitter.com/ena19dE4I4 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 18, 2022

Hawaiian Airlines have stated they are conducting an investigation into the aircraft. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are also investigating.