Videos Show Angry Neo-Nazis Cursing and Screaming Slurs During March in Florida

Members of white supremacist and antisemitic hate groups marched outside Orlando, Florida, on Saturday screaming invectives, raising the Nazi salute, and yelling “Heil Hitler” and “white power.”

“We are everywhere!” neo-Nazis can be heard shouting in a video shared by former Florida House of Representatives member Anna V. Eskamani. Later in the footage, they yelled, “Heil Hitler” while performing a Nazi salute.

Nazis in Altamonte Springs at Cranes Roost Park screaming “we are every where” — absolutely disgusting stuff and another example of the far right extremism growing in FL. pic.twitter.com/ixgKWcsJk6 — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) September 2, 2023

Days before the march, the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism warned it was coming. “Two extremist groups, the Goyim Defense League (GDL) and Blood Tribe (BT), are planning to gather in Florida in September 2023 for a joint, public demonstration(s) they are calling the ‘March of the Redshirts,'” the center said in a community advisory shared via email on Thursday.

The ADL describes the Goyim Defense League as “a loose network of individuals connected by their virulent antisemitism” with an “overarching goal” to “expel Jews from America.” The organization characterizes Blood Tribe, led by white supremacist Christopher Pohlhaus, as “a growing neo-Nazi group that claims to have chapters across the United States and Canada.”

“Blood Tribe presents itself as a hardcore white supremacist group and rejects white supremacists who call for softer ‘optics,'” the ADL writes.

In video captured by News2Share’s Ford Fischer, the groups chanted, “Jews will not replace us!” and “Jews get the rope.”

Pohlhaus appeared to lead portions of the march. When Pohlhaus yelled, “Heil the führer!” others responded with, “Heil Hitler!”

Speaking to reporters, Pohlhaus said, “We just have to start a fire. We’re the kindling. Once we set the fire, we get the fire hot, then we get the rest of our brothers blazing.”

“This is just the beginning,” Pohlhaus added later.

2) As the Nazis rallied in Orlando, pro-Trump personality @LauraLoomer showed up and was immediately yelled at by the group, who called her "Laura Jewmer" and "tranny Jew."



"We're not voting Trump, Laura!" they said before sarcastically joking that they prefer DeSantis. pic.twitter.com/kGpVKSfgCA — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 3, 2023

When another reporter asked a marcher what they were marching for, he responded, “White power.”

Some of the marchers individually expressed their distaste for Donald Trump, saying they prefer Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. When right-wing figure Laura Loomer appeared at the march, recording the Neo-Nazis with her cell phone, the crowd began to chant “faggot, faggot” in her direction. Loomer explained she was at the rally because she was getting her hair done nearby.

“We’re not voting Trump, Laura!” one marcher shouted at her. “We’re not voting for the right wing! It’s the kike wing.”

At this, another marcher shouted, “We’re all DeSantis supporters!”

Before the neo-Nazis gathered in Florida, News2Share reported on another smaller rally taking place outside California’s Disney World where approximately 10 people who identified as “Order of the Black Sun” destroyed a rainbow pride flag near the park’s entrance. One marcher carried a Ron DeSantis 2024 flag. Another held a sign that read, “Did you thank Hitler today?”

12) The Nazis outside Disney world waved a DeSantis flag and called themselves "Ron's Holocaust task force."



"We're his biggest supporters," they claimed before saying that his support for legislation combatting anti-semitism is "smoke and mirrors."



I want to be clear that it… pic.twitter.com/KWIBIVgLXP — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 3, 2023

Members of the group in California also bashed Trump, with one saying of the former president, “He’s a pussy. He didn’t do anything he said he was going to do. And if you vote for him again, he gets in, he’s not going to do anything. He married all of his kids off to Jews.”

“We’re Ron DeSantis supporters,” another marcher said. “We like Ron DeSantis.”

