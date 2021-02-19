Videos show California sheriffs' fatal shooting of Black man

Sheriffs in Orange County, California are releasing multiple videos of a September incident where a Black man was shot and killed after being questioned about jaywalking. Law enforcement says he was reaching for an officer's gun. Jonathan Vigliotti reports.

Video Transcript

Newly released video is shedding light on the moments before police shot and killed a homeless man in California. 42-year-old Kurt Reinhold was killed last September in San Clemente. That's South of LA. Deputies had stopped him for alleged jaywalking. As Jonathan Vigliotti reports, the incident is now under investigation and we should warn you, once again, this video is disturbing.

JONATHAN VIGLIOTTI: The video begins with Orange County Sheriff's deputies eyeing Kurt Reinhold as he crosses the street.

- Watch this. He's going to jaywalk.

JONATHAN VIGLIOTTI: You can hear audio of officers debating whether Reinhold is jaywalking.

- It's controlled, man.

- I don't know, dude.

- It is.

JONATHAN VIGLIOTTI: When they approach him on the sidewalk, the confrontation escalates quickly.

- Are you going to stop or are we going to have to make you stop?

JONATHAN VIGLIOTTI: This cell phone video was shot by a witness across the street.

- Stop touching me. Stop touching. [INAUDIBLE] why you stop? What's your problem? Why you touching me?

JONATHAN VIGLIOTTI: The deputies wrestle Reinhold to the ground and the Sheriff's department claims a deputy can be heard yelling, "He's got my gun", before one of them opens fire. While the Sheriff's department claims motel surveillance video shows Reinhold's hand on the weapon, it's not clear whether he was trying to unhostler it.

JEFF HALLOCK: We withhold judgment and do not draw any conclusions about whether or not our deputies acted in a manner consistent with our policies and in accordance with the law until all facts are known and the investigations are complete.

JONATHAN VIGLIOTTI: Reinhold's death sparked protests in this city. The father of two had been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder. The deputies were part of the homeless outreach team, which the family lawyer says should have been better trained to handle the situation.

JOHN TAYLOR: This is a blatant racially motivated stop.

JONATHAN VIGLIOTTI: Attorney John Taylor, who represents Kurt Reinhold's family says the officers targeted Reinhold before taking his life.

JOHN TAYLOR: They create the confrontation. They escalate the confrontation. They're the first person to put their hands on him and they end up taking his life.

JONATHAN VIGLIOTTI: For CBS This Morning, Jonathan Vigliotti, Los Angeles.

- Reinhold's family has now filed a lawsuit. We did reach out to the Orange County Sheriff's Department for an interview or additional comment, but we did not hear back. A question to me is, why do you stop the guy for jaywalking or alleged jaywalking in the first place? I saw no cars in sight.

- I mean, that's the issue. I mean, why stop him at all? I mean, he shouldn't have even been stopped from the looks of it. Jaywalking? Really?

- You know, a lot of people could say it's called living your life as a person of color in this country. It's just another example. I'm so glad that there is videotape.

- Yes.

- That there is videotape to show once again how this situation seemed to, from what we saw, escalate in a way that it really didn't need to.

- Yeah.

- It really didn't need to.

- Why did it even start?

- That-- you know, let's start with that. Let's start with that. Thank you for the videotape. The story is ongoing and we'll stay on top of it.