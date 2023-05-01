Videos show cars being tossed around, flipped over by tornado in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

A tornado touched down in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Saturday, leaving cars flipped over, roofs destroyed and widespread damage.

The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-2 tornado, 320 yards wide, traveled through the area for 11 minutes reaching winds up to 130 mph.

The tornado struck near the Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and moved through the Sanctuary Cove community where it “strengthened to EF2 intensity,” the NWS said.

The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department did not report any major injuries or fatalities.

Here’s a look at some of the damage caused by the tornado.

Video shows car flying as tornado hits Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Incredible video from a tornado that hit Palm Beach Gardens, Florida Saturday, flipping cars. A storm survey will be completed Sunday, but early estimates include peak winds of at least 100mph. pic.twitter.com/7qEndBVJ1h — Brandon Orr (@BrandonOrrWPLG) April 30, 2023

Drone video captures damage done by tornado in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

More photos and videos of Palm Beach Gardens tornado damage

Damaged cars appear in a parking lot after a reported tornado hit the area Sunday in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

An uprooted tree at City Centre in the aftermath of a Saturday evening tornado on Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-2 tornado touched down in Palm Beach Gardens Saturday evening.

Passers-by stand by a pileup of vehicles at The Point apartment complex in the aftermath of a Saturday evening tornado on Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-2 tornado touched down in Palm Beach Gardens Saturday evening.

