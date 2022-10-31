Videos show chaos of crowd surge in South Korea over Halloween weekend
At least 154 people were killed and 149 injured in a crowd surge in Seoul, South Korea, on October 29.
At least 154 people were killed and 149 injured in a crowd surge in Seoul, South Korea, on October 29.
South Korea is in a period of mourning after more than 150 people were killed during a crowd surge at a Halloween celebration in the country’s capital. NBC News contributor Thomas Maresca reports from Seoul.
153 people were killed, and more than 80 others injured in Itaewon, South Korea, after tragic Halloween celebrations turned into a deadly stampede.
Family, community members mourn loss of northern Kentucky woman killed in South Korea Halloween crowd surge
A Halloween event in South Korea's capital turned deadly Saturday. At least 146 people are dead and at least 150 others are hurt after a crowd became trapped and then crushed in a narrow alleyway. Will Ripley reports for CBS2.
Across South Korea, events such as autumn foliage festivals and K-Pop concerts are canceled, and grief-stricken communities are putting off gatherings after a Seoul crowd crush killed at least 154 people, threatening to crimp growth further. A major K-pop concert called Busan One Asia Festival, set for Sunday and expected to attract around 40,000 people, was canceled, while dozens of regional councils across the country have called off local festivals planned alongside the autumn foliage season and Halloween. Universities have canceled weekend retreats known as MTs, and the opening event of the two-week Korea Sale Festa, the Korean version of the Black Friday, was called off.
More than 150 people were killed in the Halloween stampede in Seoul, South Korea, including two U.S. college students studying abroad.
Roswell, New Mexico in the southeast corner of the state was known for one of the earliest reports of UFO sightings to gain national attention in 1947.
From turning down numbing cream to trying to power through sessions, here are mistakes I would never make again as a heavily tattooed person.
The suspect is also charged with assaulting the top Democrat's husband in their California home.
The European Union's industry chief said on Monday that European governments and companies must realise China is a rival to the EU and they should not be naive whenever they approve Chinese investment. European Commissioner Thierry Breton's comments appeared to be aimed in part at Germany, whose Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit Beijing on Friday. Over the past few years, the EU has passed a series of defensive measures designed to better control investment from state-owned foreign players, including from China, to ensure rival powers do not gain more political leverage over the bloc.
STORY: On the streets of South Korea's Seoul on Sunday (October 30), residents lay flowers and search for missing loved ones, after a Halloween stampede killed at least 153 people in a packed nightlife area. A huge crowd celebrating in the popular Itaewon district surged into an alley on Saturday night, emergency officials said, adding the death toll could rise. South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol visited the site of a stampede after declaring a period of national mourning on Sunday. He expressed condolences to the victims, most of whom were in their 20s. It was the first Halloween event in Seoul in three years to be virtually free of COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing. Many of the partygoers were wearing masks and Halloween costumes. Nathan Taverniti witnessed the stampede: “There were so many people… and I had to turn around and I told the crowd you can’t come this way, people are dying, because I already knew how bad it was, and people were being so rude. And I had to tell them you cannot come this way... and it took so long for emergency services to arrive.” Community centers have become makeshift facilities for missing persons as families and friends desperately sought word of loved ones. As of midday, the Interior Ministry said at least 90% of the victims had been identified, with delays affecting some foreign nationals and teenagers who did not yet have identification cards. The disaster is the country's deadliest since a 2014 ferry sinking that killed 304 people, mainly high school students.
In this article, we will discuss the 15 countries that produce the most alcohol. If you want to learn about similar countries, you can also take a look at 5 Countries That Produce The Most Alcohol. The Alcohol Industry: An Analysis The alcoholic beverages industry is a lucrative one and is in for further secular […]
The pebble tribute to the Harry Potter house elf can stay on beach "in the immediate term".
K-pop singer and actor Lee Jihan has died. The young entertainer was among the victims of the crowd surge tragedy in Seoul, South Korea. He was 24. Lee Jihan was one of 154 people killed in the incident, which occurred on Saturday in Itaewon, a busy nightlife district in the capital city. The actor's agency, 935 Entertainment, released a statement to multiple outlets confirming the news of his death. The statement read, 'We are sad to deliver such news today, but Lee Jihan has passed away in the crush in Itaewon last night. We would like to express our deepest condolences to his family, who are saddened by the sudden tragic news, also to everyone who loved him.'
Chris Rock remembers the last time he saw Chris Farley before his death.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were crucified for their religious Halloween costumes that many Christians found to be insulting.
STRINGER/ReutersVideo footage shows pedestrians attempting to sway an Indian suspension bridge in the moments before it catastrophically collapsed, leaving at least 141 people dead as of Monday.Rescuers expect the death toll to continue to rise after the bridge fell apart in the western state of Gujarat on Sunday. The majority of those killed were women, children, or elderly people, a local official told the BBC. Almost 180 people were successfully rescued, however, in an overnight operation inv
Tennessee sports reporter Kasey Funderburg has been fired from all her reporting positions after her old racist tweets were exposed, per Knox News. Some Twitter users called her a hypocrite given moments before she was exposed, she had called out a Knoxville reporter for a racist joke. Though, a looming question remains: Did she deserve it?
The ex-president's son continued to pile on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband after he was seriously hurt in a hammer attack in their home.
Addison Rae showed off her sculpted abs and legs in a naked dress for Halloween, and she posted some new photos on IG. Addison loves doing butt workouts.