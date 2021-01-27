Videos show Florida school resource officer slam student to concrete

Videos circulating on social media appear to show a Florida school resource officer slam a female student to the ground and handcuff her to the horror of those watching.

The officer, identified as Deputy Ethan Fournier, can be seen in videos taken from different angles holding the girl's hands behind her as he slams her to the concrete of an outside walkway at Liberty High School in Kissimmee.

The girl's head appears to hit the ground before it bounces back up and she goes limp, again resting her head on the ground as the officer handcuffs her and another stands over her. Surrounding students yell in disbelief.

District spokeswoman Dana Schafer told NBC News the student was "checked out" by paramedics at the school, but could not comment further on her condition.

A school resource officer detains a student after slamming her to the ground at Liberty High School in Osceola, Fla., on Jan. 26, 2021. (via Twitter)

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said during a press briefing Wednesday that the student was "fine."

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is conducting an independent criminal investigation into the incident, Lopez said.

He said the videos were preceded by "a disruption of a school function."

"The student was not complying with lawful commands. She went after another student and from there it excelled," Lopez said.

Fournier, who does not have a history of misconduct, is on paid administrative leave pending the investigation outcome, according to the sheriff.