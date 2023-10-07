Videos show Hamas fighters attacking Israel using motorized paragliders amid a wave of surprise attacks

Cars are burning after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a parking lot and a residential building in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Tsafrir Abayov/AP Photo

Hamas launched an unprecented attack on Israel on Saturday by the "land, sea and air," the IDF said.

Videos appear to show Hamas fighters entering Israel using paragliders.

Israel declared a state of war following the surprise attack.

Videos appear to show Hamas fighters attacking Israel using motorized paragliders amid an unprecedented wave of surprise raids by the Palestinian militant group on Saturday.

Fighters appear to have crossed the border from Gaza into southern Israel, where there have been reports of gunmen opening fire and clashes in the street, per Reuters.

Videos filmed using mobile phones show Hamas fighters flying in, and Hamas later published video footage of their fighters training on the paragliders.

An IDF spokesperson said Hamas fighters had infiltrated from "land, sea and air," per The Times of Israel.

He said more than 2,200 rockets had been fired into Israel, while Hamas claimed over 5,000 rockets were fired.

According to the paper, there are at least seven sites where fighting is taking place between Hamas and IDF troops.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "We are at war," and said Israel "will win" in a video message.

Israel declared a state of war, and the IDF told civilians in southern and central Israel to stay close to shelters and those near the Gaza Strip to remain inside shelters.

At least 22 Israelis have been killed and over 300 wounded

Israeli forces said that the air force was responding by attacking targets in the Gaza Strip.

At least 22 Israelis have died, and over 300 have been injured, Israel's N12 news channel reported.

Reports have emerged suggesting that Hamas had kidnapped some IDF soldiers, with unverified photos and videos circulating on social media.

Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif said in a statement, per Haaretz: "We warned the enemy not to continue his aggression against the Al-Aqsa Mosque."

He also called on Palestinians in the West Bank and within the Green Line to attack "without restraint," in a rare statement.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque is an important religious site in Jerusalem, which is often the site of clashes. Hundreds of Israelis entered the compound earlier this week.

