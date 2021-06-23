Videos show a herd of cows stampeding through Los Angeles as people try to lasso them after they broke free from a nearby slaughterhouse

Even cattle embryos have been found to be securities. Getty Images

40 cows raced through Pico Rivera streets after they escaped from a nearby slaughterhouse.

One cow was shot, while another trampled a Los Angeles resident.

Several residents captured the scene on video as police attempted to wrangle the wily cows.

See more stories on Insider's business page.

40 cows raced through a Los Angeles neighborhood on Tuesday night.

One cow trampled a Pico Rivera resident, sending him to the hospital, NBC News reported. Another cow was shot and killed by a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) deputy after it charged a family of four, including a baby, according to KABC.

Many residents attempted to capture the stray cows on foot, video footage shows, but LASD officers quickly took over, bringing in lassos and barricading the cows into a cul-de-sac.

A crowd developed and captured the scene as it unfolded on video. One clip shows a cow bucking as a man tries to lasso it. The videos show the cows running through the neighborhood, feeding on nearby gardens and busting down mailboxes and fences.

The cows had escaped from a nearby slaughterhouse after a gate was left unlocked, NBC Los Angeles reported. The herd appeared on Beverly Road and Durfee Avenue in Pico Rivera around 8:30 pm. At the time the LASD warned residents to stay away from the scene.

-LASD Pico Rivera (@PRVLASD) June 23, 2021

It took several hours for the LASD to wrangle the herd of cows into a trailer. 38 cows were recaptured within two hours, while one cow evaded police until after 11 pm, ABC News reported.

It's not the first time a herd of cows has caused a stir. Earlier this year, over 65 cows escaped from a farm in Indiana and stopped highway traffic as they barreled down the roads. This time last year, about 200 goats raced through San Jose, California.

Read the original article on Business Insider