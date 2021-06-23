Videos show a herd of cows stampeding through Los Angeles as people try to lasso them after they broke free from a nearby slaughterhouse

Grace Kay
·2 min read
  • 40 cows raced through Pico Rivera streets after they escaped from a nearby slaughterhouse.

  • One cow was shot, while another trampled a Los Angeles resident.

  • Several residents captured the scene on video as police attempted to wrangle the wily cows.

40 cows raced through a Los Angeles neighborhood on Tuesday night.

One cow trampled a Pico Rivera resident, sending him to the hospital, NBC News reported. Another cow was shot and killed by a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) deputy after it charged a family of four, including a baby, according to KABC.

Many residents attempted to capture the stray cows on foot, video footage shows, but LASD officers quickly took over, bringing in lassos and barricading the cows into a cul-de-sac.

A crowd developed and captured the scene as it unfolded on video. One clip shows a cow bucking as a man tries to lasso it. The videos show the cows running through the neighborhood, feeding on nearby gardens and busting down mailboxes and fences.

The cows had escaped from a nearby slaughterhouse after a gate was left unlocked, NBC Los Angeles reported. The herd appeared on Beverly Road and Durfee Avenue in Pico Rivera around 8:30 pm. At the time the LASD warned residents to stay away from the scene.

It took several hours for the LASD to wrangle the herd of cows into a trailer. 38 cows were recaptured within two hours, while one cow evaded police until after 11 pm, ABC News reported.

It's not the first time a herd of cows has caused a stir. Earlier this year, over 65 cows escaped from a farm in Indiana and stopped highway traffic as they barreled down the roads. This time last year, about 200 goats raced through San Jose, California.

