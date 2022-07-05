Videos show Illinois shooting and aftermath

Storyful

A surveillance camera captured the moment a crowd fled from a shooting at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois, on July 4.At least six people were killed and dozens injured in the shooting on Monday, according to law enforcement officials.Police released a photo of a man they identified as Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, describing him as a “person of interest” in the shooting. Crimo was later taken into custody, police said.Janice Bruksch owns a gelato shop called Sweet Home Gelato in Highland Park. The shop’s surveillance camera recorded footage showing people running and taking shelter at the front of the shop. Other footage verified by Storyful shows people fleeing in the same area. Credit: Janice Bruksch via Storyful