Videos Show Massive Flooding, Damage to Homes as Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall in Florida

More than 1 million homes and businesses in southwest Florida were left without power on Wednesday afternoon after Hurricane Ian made landfall, battering the state’s west coast with high winds and flooding.

Even before the “extremely dangerous” category four hurricane reached Florida’s Lee County, it produced winds of 150 miles per hour and a storm surge over 7 feet high in Naples.

The National Hurricane Center has warned that storm surges in Lee and Charlotte counties could end up being as high as 18 feet.

Video shared online from Fort Myers on Wednesday afternoon showed widespread flooding:

*RARE* first person view of storm surge. This camera is 6 feet off the ground on Estero Blvd in Fort Myers Beach, FL. Not sure how much longer it keeps working. You’ll see it live only on ⁦@weatherchannel⁩ #Ian pic.twitter.com/WwHtvgVxjY — Mike Bettes (@mikebettes) September 28, 2022

One video purportedly showed homes floating off their foundations in Fort Myers Beach:

Houses are destroyed and some are floating away as Ian's eyewall hammers southwest Florida. This is video from Fort Myers Beach, Florida off Estero Blvd by Loni Architects pic.twitter.com/6GqrxLRv9Q — Kaitlin Wright (@wxkaitlin) September 28, 2022

In nearby Naples, cars were completely submerged under flood waters:

Run from the water, hide from the wind. Cars completely submerged. Storm surge climbing in Naples, #Florida. High tide at 2:50PM ET. Storm surge 8-12ft with waves on top expected in Naples. We're live on @weatherchannel @mikebettes @StephanieAbrams @JimCantore @DrRickKnabb. pic.twitter.com/VZBwA4m8Bz — Scot Pilié (@ScotPilie_Wx) September 28, 2022

The Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore struggled to report while being hit with high winds in Punta Gorda:

Veteran Weather Channel meteorologist @JimCantore looks like he's taking a beating covering Hurricane Ian. https://t.co/v9aOk4LFqc pic.twitter.com/UM9yRWwN0R — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 28, 2022

Punta Gorda also saw massive trees uprooted as a result of the storm, per CNN:

“This is not over.” @billweircnn is inside the eye of Hurricane Ian in Punta Gorda, Florida, where large trees have been uprooted due to the force of the storm’s winds. https://t.co/MqNF9whXXf pic.twitter.com/eKCB6n0B2L — CNN (@CNN) September 28, 2022

Shocking videos emerged from several other cities along Florida’s western coast as well:

Transformers are blowing in Bradenton, Florida, as Hurricane Ian approaches. Follow live updates. https://t.co/ncOV9G3Jux pic.twitter.com/jx2b9aNxhP — CNN (@CNN) September 28, 2022

Powerful storm surge southern tip Pine Island FL eye wall Hurricane Ian @accuweather @ChrisFLTornado pic.twitter.com/Osn1u5kpa4 — Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerAccu) September 28, 2022

Governor Ron DeSantis said on Wednesday afternoon that “Florida is ready to respond” to the storm with “fleets of highwater vehicles, 42,000 linemen, 7,000 National Guardsmen and 179 aircraft prepared to help.”

“It’s going to produce a major amount of rain. It is going to produce major, major flooding,” said DeSantis. He also warned that many residents are likely to lose power and that it was going to be a “nasty, nasty day.”

Approximately 2.5 million people are under an emergency order in the state, and 56 school districts have announced closures.

