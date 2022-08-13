Videos show NC sheriff’s deputies grabbing a road-rage suspect by the throat

A North Carolina sheriff’s office on Friday released body-worn camera videos that officials said show two deputies roughing up a road-rage suspect.

A Superior Court judge on Friday ordered the videos’ release.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office also released shorter clips of the bodycam video that, according to the office, show the deputies using physical force on the man.

Deputy Tyler Thompson and Sgt. Aldon Sutton were suspended after an internal investigation of the May 28 arrest of Barry Spencer Green outside his home in the 3100 block of Asbury Church Road, officials said. That’s just east of Lincolnton, about 33 miles northwest of uptown Charlotte.

Arrest reports obtained by The Charlotte Observer on Friday show the 32-year-old Green was charged with driving while impaired, assault on an officer, resist, delay, obstruct an officer, and simple assault.

In this image from body-worn camera footage, Lincoln County sheriff’s Deputy Tyler Thompson appears to apply a chokehold on Barry Spencer Green during an encounter in Lincolnton on May 28, 2022.

‘Series of excessive force incidents’

On Thursday, Aug. 4, Thompson was fired “related to a series of excessive force incidents,” according to a sheriff’s office news release on Friday that didn’t provide the dates or other details of the incidents.

On Monday, Aug. 8, the office learned of an SBI investigation of the “use of force” by Thompson and Sutton in the May 28 encounter, according to the sheriff’s release.

The sheriff’s office did not reply to an Observer request for additional information about Thompson and Sutton.

The officers confronted Green that night after a road rage incident on N.C. 73 in Iron Station, according to the sheriff’s office.

What the videos show

Expletive-laced footage reviewed by The Charlotte Observer shows Green sitting in a white pickup and then leaving the truck as Thompson and a female deputy approach, Thompson shining a flashlight at Green.

“Hey,” Thompson says as Green tries to exit the truck.

“Hey,” Green replies.

“How’s it going?” Thompson asks.

“Good,” Green replies. “How’s it going?”

“Sit, sit down,” Thompson says as he puts a hand against Green’s chest to get him back into the truck. Thompson stays standing.

“What’s all over your face?” Thompson asks.

“Probably some chicken wings (sauce),” Green replies.

Then he turns from the officers and tries to walk toward the home.

‘I’m going to bed’

“Appreciate y’all comin’ by here, but ...” Green tells the officers in the video as he tries to leave them.

“No. You’re going to stay back here,” Thompson says.

“Look,” the female officer tells Green. “Look at me. Relax. OK? Just hang a second.”

“I’ll be going inside,” Green replies. “Thank you. Bye. Goodnight.”

“Spencer,” the female officer says. “No. Look at me. You’re not going to walk away from him.”

“I’m going to bed,” Green replies.

“We’ve got to address something first,” the woman officers says.

“Address what?” Green asks.

“Where are you coming from?” she replies.

Punched to the ground

Suddenly, the video shows Thompson punching Green before he falls to the ground. Thompson grabs Green by the front of his neck while Green is on the ground.

Another video shows Thompson using a leg sweep to get Green to the ground.

“Get on your f---in’ stomach,” Thompson orders Green before the deputy shocks Green in the stomach area with a Taser, the footage shows.

In a statement Friday, the sheriff’s office said it welcomed both the release of the bodycam footage and the SBI investigation.

In another clip, Sutton approaches Green, who tells the sergeant to “watch your career.”

“Too bad I didn’t do a f---in’ thing,” Sutton replies. “Now I asked you what your name was. You can either tell me or not.”

“You ever touch me again...” Green replies.

“Sit down!” Sutton shouts as he grabs the handcuffed Green by his neck. “And don’t ever, ever, f---ing threaten me again!”

In this image from body-worn camera video, Lincoln County sheriff’s Sgt. Aldon Sutton grabs a handcuffed Barry Spencer Green by the throat during a May 28 arrest in Lincolnton.

Deputy: I had no choice

In an interview with WBTV, which first reported the violent incident, Thompson said he had to use force to handcuff Green. He told the station he punched Green in the face six times, stunned him with a Taser and kneed Green in his lower back.

He also told WBTV he detailed that information in Green’s arrest report, which he said he later shared with the SBI.”

Thompson calls himself a whistleblower and thinks the reason he was terminated was for going to the SBI and asking for an investigation.

“I am not the hothead they have given me the reputation of,” Thompson told WSOC. “It’s all about doing the right thing.”

Sheriff blames deputy

Sheriff Bill Beam said Thompson is an aggressor, not a whistleblower, WSOC reported. He said Thompson was fired due to a series of excessive force incidents.

“He beat this guy’s eyes shut,” Beam told the station. “He was counseled, he was written up and the last straw, he was terminated.”

After the SBI investigation, Lincoln County District Attorney Mike Miller will review the findings and determine if charges will be filed.