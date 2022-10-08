Videos show people in Crimea flocking to gas stations after a huge explosion on a crucial bridge linking it to the Russian mainland

10
Sam Tabahriti
·2 min read
Kerch bridge on fire
A view shows a fire on the Kerch bridge at sunrise in the Kerch Strait, Crimea.Reuters

  • A major explosion rocked the Kerch bridge linking Crimea to the Russian mainland Saturday.

  • The bridge is a key supply route for the peninsula and the explosion sparked fears of shortages.

  • Videos shared on social media appear to show citizens flocking to gas stations Saturday morning.

Videos shared on social media show large queues forming at fuel stations in the Russia-annexed Crimea region Saturday after a major explosion on a key route into and out of the disputed peninsula.

Russian authorities said that a truck bomb has caused an explosion on the Kerch bridge, which links Crimea to the Russian mainland, and is a key route for supplies like food and fuel coming into the peninsula.

Ukrainian officials have hinted that Ukraine may have sabotaged the crucial bridge to spite Russian President Vladimir Putin the day after his 70th birthday.

Following the explosion, videos shared on Twitter showed Crimean citizens rushing to gas stations, seemingly fearful that the Kerch bridge explosion could lead to shortages in the coming days.

The Guardian newspaper was among the outlets to report on the queues.

 

Russian officials have said that a fuel tank explosion on Kerch road-and-rail bridge took place at around 6 a.m. on Saturday while a train was crossing it, causing it to collapse.

The source of the explosion is currently unclear, but a Crimean official was quick to blame Ukraine.

Ukraine has not directly claimed responsibility for the bridge collapse, but Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said on Twitter: "Crimea, the bridge, the beginning. Everything illegal must be destroyed, everything stolen must be returned to Ukraine, everything occupied by Russia must be expelled."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Security Service of Ukraine behind explosion on Crimean bridge

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - SATURDAY, 8 OCTOBER 2022, 10:55 The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) is behind the explosion on the Crimean bridge that occurred on early 8 October. Source: a non-revealed source of the Ukrainska Pravda in law enforcement agencies Details: According to the source, the explosion is a special operation conducted by the SSU.

  • Zelenskyy is stunned by Russian cowardice: If they wish to be kebabs, fine, let them come

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - FRIDAY, 7 OCTOBER 2022, 23:49 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is stunned by how scared people in Russia are to express their opinions and fight for their rights. Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the BBC Quote: "In general, I am stunned by how much people there [in Russia - ed.

  • Putin informed about Crimean Bridge fire: calls for creation of special commission

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - SATURDAY, 8 OCTOBER 2022, 09:41 Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed about the fire on the Crimean Bridge. Dmitry Peskov, Putin's press secretary, said that Putin has called for a special government commission to be created.

  • Ukrainian officials reportedly say there have been 'catastrophic' Starlink outages in recent weeks

    A coordinator for Starlink donations said SpaceX may have been preventing Russia from using the technology and didn't know the regions had been freed.

  • Zelenskyy: If Russia destroys Ukraine, this will kickstart Third World War

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - FRIDAY, 7 OCTOBER 2022, 23:16 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that if Russia succeeds in destroying Ukraine, this will kickstart the Third World War. Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with the BBC Asked how the war will end, Zelenskyy said: "Victory.

  • Russia’s Putin now face to face with an existential crisis in Ukraine as he marks 70th birthday

    As he turned 70 on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin found himself in the eye of a storm of his own making: His army is suffering humiliating defeats in Ukraine. Hundreds of thousands of Russians are fleeing his mobilization order, and his top lieutenants are publicly insulting military leaders. With his room for maneuvering narrowing, Putin has repeatedly signaled that he could resort to nuclear weapons to protect the Russian gains in Ukraine — a harrowing threat that shatters the claims of stability he has repeated throughout his 22-year rule.

  • Russia's military call-up is having major repercussions almost everywhere but the Ukrainian battlefield

    In numbers comparable to the size of Putin's 300,000-strong mobilization, Russian men are fleeing military call-up. Not everyone welcomes them.

  • Death toll rises after explosive packed Russian drones target Ukrainian-held city Zaporizhzhia

    The Emergency Services of Ukraine said the toll of Russian S-300 missile strikes on the city a day earlier rose to 11 and another 21 people were rescued from the rubble of destroyed apartments.

  • A Russian soldier blew himself up with a grenade to avoid being captured, the latest sign of 'panic' spreading through the ranks of Putin's retreating forces

    "They are also brave soldiers, and they are afraid," a Ukrainian commander told The New York Times about the demoralized Russian troops.

  • 'The Army Gave a Hunting Permit to Radical Partisans': What a General's Bout with Fox Could Mean for Women

    The service has been rocked over a watchdog investigation that reportedly criticizes a senior officer for rebuking attacks on servicewomen.

  • Moment fire engulfs key bridge connecting Crimea and Russia after huge explosion

    A CCTV camera caught the moment fire engulfed key bridge connecting Crimea and Russia after huge explosion.Source: Telegram

  • Ten organizers of sham referendum in Luhansk puppet authority facing charges

    Another ten people who participated in the organization and holding of a sham referendum in Russina-occupied Luhansk Oblast have been notified that they face charges, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office reported on Oct. 8.

  • Russia says Zelenskiy's 'preventive strike' comments justify its Ukraine 'special operation'

    "This is why a special military operation was launched to neutralise them." In a discussion with an Australian think tank on Thursday, Zelenskiy said he believed strikes were necessary to preclude any use of nuclear weapons. He did not go into detail about what kind of strikes he meant, and made no reference to any need for nuclear strikes.

  • Belarus has shipped nearly 30 ammunition carriages to Russia since October, says General Staff

    Since the beginning of October, Belarus has sent almost 30 train carriage of ammunition to Russian troops in Ukraine for Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Gromov announced at a briefing on Oct. 6. The carriages have mostly been to the Donetsk and Kherson directions, he added.

  • Suspect in Las Vegas stabbing spree told cops he thought women were laughing at him and attacked random victims to 'let the anger out'

    The man is accused of killing two people and injuring six others in a Thursday knife attack on the Las Vegas strip.

  • China lashes out at latest U.S. export controls on chips

    China on Saturday criticized the latest U.S. decision to tighten export controls that would make it harder for China to obtain and manufacture advanced computing chips, calling it a violation of international economic and trade rules that will “isolate and backfire” on the U.S. “Out of the need to maintain its sci-tech hegemony, the U.S. abuses export control measures to maliciously block and suppress Chinese companies,” said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning. “It will not only damage the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, but also affect American companies’ interests,” she said.

  • Moscow says blast damages key Crimea-Russia bridge

    Moscow announced Saturday that a truck explosion ignited a huge fire and severely damaged the key Kerch bridge -- built as Russia's sole land link with annexed Crimea -- and vowed to find the perpetrators without immediately blaming Ukraine. Russia said the blast set ablaze seven oil tankers transported by train and collapsed two car lanes of the giant road and rail structure. Dramatic social media footage showed the bridge on fire with parts plunging into the water. "Today at 6:07 am (0307 GMT) on the road traffic side of the Crimean bridge ... a car bomb exploded, setting fire to seven oil tankers being carried by rail to Crimea," Russian news agencies cited the national anti-terrorism committee as saying. The bridge, personally inaugurated by President Vladimir Putin in 2018, is a vital transport link for carrying military equipment to Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine. It is hugely important to the Kremlin and Moscow had maintained the bridge crossing was safe despite the fighting. Ukraine's presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak earlier took to Twitter&nbsp;posting a picture of a long section of the bridge half-submerged. "Crimea, the bridge, the beginning," he wrote. "Everything illegal must be destroyed, everything stolen must be returned to Ukraine, everything occupied by Russia must be expelled." The Ukrainian post office announced it was preparing to print stamps showing the "Crimean bridge -- or more precisely, what remains of it". The Kremlin spokesman said Putin had ordered a commission to be set up to look into the blast, Russian news agencies reported. Russia's powerful investigative committee opened a criminal probe into the explosion and sent detectives to the scene. It said a truck exploded "on the automobile part of the Crimean bridge from the side of the Taman Peninsula". This "caused seven fuel tanks to ignite on a train heading towards the Crimea Peninsula. As a result, two lanes partially collapsed." Officials in Moscow stopped short of blaming Kyiv. But an official in Russian-installed Crimea pointed the finger at "Ukrainian vandals." Another in the neighbouring Kherson region said repairs could "take two months". And the spokeswoman of Russia's foreign ministry said that Kyiv's reaction to the blasts showed its "terrorist nature." - 'Undisguised terrorist war' - "There is an undisguised terrorist war against us," Russian ruling party deputy Oleg Morozov told the RIA Novosti news agency. "If we stay quiet and do not give an adequate response, then such attacks will multiply," he said. There have been several explosions at Russian military installations in the Crimean peninsula. If it is established that Ukraine was behind the latest blast, alarm bells may sound with the bridge so far from the front line. The blasts come after Ukraine's recent lightning territorial gains in the east and south that have undermined the Kremlin's claim that it annexed Donetsk, neighbouring Lugansk and the southern regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. The Moscow-installed &nbsp;head of the peninsula, Sergei Aksyonov, called on Crimeans to remain "calm" as authorities appeared to downplay the blasts. "I call on everyone to clam down and not spread fake information," he said on Telegram. "The situation is being controlled, professionals are working on the ground." He said rail links to Russia had been halted and added that authorities had set up food and heating points to help stranded drivers. Authorities also tried to calm fears of food and fuel shortages in Crimea, which is fully reliant on the Russian mainland since Moscow annexed it in 2014. Russia's transport ministry said a ferry service has been launched. Its energy ministry told agencies that the peninsula is fully provided with fuel. The blasts came a day after President Vladimir Putin's 70th birthday. - Some Russian gains - Russian forces said Friday they had captured ground in Donetsk in east Ukraine, their first claim of new gains since a Kyiv counter-offensive rattled Moscow's war effort. Separatist forces in the war-battered Donetsk region said they had retaken a series of villages near the Ukraine-controlled industrial town of Bakhmut, which has been under Russian shelling for weeks. The Donetsk region, which has been partially controlled by Kremlin-backed separatists for years, is a key prize for Russian forces, which sent troops to Ukraine in February. But Kyiv's forces have in recent weeks been pushing back against Russian soldiers across the front lines in the south and in the east, including in parts of Donetsk. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said late Friday &nbsp;his forces had recaptured nearly 2,500 square kilometres (965 square miles) in the counter-offensive that began late last month. Zelensky has pushed to punish Russia in other areas, urging Brussels to ramp up pressure on its energy sector -- a day after the EU imposed a fresh round of sanctions on Moscow. In the more than seven months since Russia's offensive, Putin has made thinly veiled threats of using nuclear weapons. US President Joe Biden on Thursday warned the world was facing "Armageddon" as Putin may use his atomic arsenal. But by Friday the White House dialled back the alarm, saying the president's comments did not reflect new intelligence. bur/ach

  • Kremlin denounces Zelenskiy's comments about preventive strikes -RIA

    "Such statements are nothing other than an appeal to start yet another world war with unpredictable, monstrous consequences," RIA cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying. In a discussion with the Lowy Institute, an Australian think tank, Zelenskiy said he believed strikes were necessary to preclude any use of nuclear weapons.

  • Ukraine could defeat Russia by Christmas, a former top US general said

    Former Lt Gen. Ben Hodges describes the Russian military as "an army that's been defeated" and told The Times Ukraine could win the war by Christmas.

  • U.S. House Speaker raises 'serious concerns' about $5.4 billion Tegna deal

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone on Thursday raised serious concerns about the proposed $5.4 billion acquisition of U.S. broadcaster Tegna Inc. Last week, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) asked investment firm Standard General to produce further information about its takeover bid for the broadcast news company that manages 64 stations in 51 U.S. markets. "We are concerned that this transaction would violate the FCC’s mandate by restricting access to local news coverage, cutting jobs at local television stations, and raising prices on consumers," the two Democrats wrote to FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel.