Videos show people with Nazi flags, DeSantis signs outside Disney World

Photos and videos gaining attention online appear to show people waving Nazi flags and holding messaging in support of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis outside Walt Disney World theme park in Orlando on Saturday.

Multiple people can be seen waving red and black flags with swastikas, and at least one person can be seen holding a poster of DeSantis, according to videos circulating on social media and obtained by USA TODAY.

One photo of the scene shared to Twitter appears to show a "DeSantis 2024 Make America Florida" flag planted in the ground. Florida Rep. Anna Eskamani, of Orlando also shared a number of images of the scene.

Representatives for DeSantis and Disney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Combat Antisemitism Movement, a non-partisan international organization, issued a statement on the incident and noted a "similar occurrence" happened at the same location last May.

The incident comes as DeSantis, who is running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, has been embroiled in a feud with Disney for more than a year.

Early last year, Disney's former CEO criticized a Florida law that bars classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity — Florida's Parental Rights in Education Act, dubbed by critics as the "Don’t Say Gay" law.

A timeline: Graphics illustrate the length, bitterness of Disney-DeSantis dispute

DeSantis responded to the criticism by signing legislation that stripped Disney of the right to govern the land that includes Disney World and overhauled the property's governing board. Disney then passed measures to deprive the new board of its power for decades.

In April, DeSantis announced new legislation to assert control over Disney and suggested that a prison could be built nearby. Days later, Disney sued DeSantis and other government officials, accusing them of retaliating against the company for engaging in exercising its constitutional rights.

Last month, Disney executives canceled construction of a nearly $1 billion office complex in Orlando.

DeSantis announced his presidential bid days later through a live Twitter event with SpaceX Founder Elon Musk. The online event was plagued by technical difficulties.

Disney vs. Florida's Ron DeSantis: Who's winning feud as Disney cancels campus?

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Videos show people with Nazi flags, DeSantis sign outside Disney World