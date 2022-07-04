Videos show people running for cover after gunfire erupts at July 4th parade in Highland Park, Illinois

Tiktok video shows people running after shots rang out at a Highland Park Fourth of July parade. Tiktok/@leonarcos11

6 people were killed and at least 24 injured in a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Illinois.

Videos shared online show people running for cover after gunfire broke out.

Police are responding to the shooting that took place in the Chicago suburb.

Videos shared on social media show people running for cover after gunfire broke out at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois that left 6 people dead and at least 24 injured.

The shooter is still at large, police said.

"The suspect is currently described as a male white, approximately 18- to 20-years-old, with longer black hair, a small build, and wearing a white or blue T-shirt," according to Highland Park Police Commander Chris O'Neill.

The parade began around 10 a.m. Monday, but was stopped 10 minutes later after the shots were fired, according to The Chicago Sun-Times.

A 40-second clip shared on TikTok and later removed showed the parade abruptly halt after gunshots were heard. Parade-goers left their belongings behind as they got up to seek safety.

Another video posted to Twitter by Chicago Sun-Times columnist Lynn Sweet also showed people running.

Six people were killed and 24 were hospitalized, authorities said.

The gunman opened fire from a nearby roof, police said.

"There's no indication he's barricaded anywhere or has any hostages," said Chris Covelli, Lake County Sheriff's Office spokesperson. "It does appear he was shooting from a roof. The roof he was shooting from, I have no indication of that right now."

Covelli didn't disclose a motive for the shooting but said it "appears to be completely random."

Police told people to please disperse, "It is not safe to be here," according to AP News.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker shared on Twitter that he is "closely monitoring the situation" in Highland Park and that state police are on the scene.

"This morning at 10:14 our community was terrorized by an act of violence that has shaken us to our core," said Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering, at a press briefing. "Our hearts go out to the families of the victims during this devastating time. On a day that we came together to celebrate community and freedom, we're instead mourning the tragic loss of life and struggling with the terror that was brought upon us."

The city's "Fourth Fest" has been canceled, and the public is being urged to avoid the downtown area.

