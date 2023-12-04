Videos show how Ukrainian troops finding levity amid winter's chill

In rare moments of calm, the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine entertain themselves as much as they can

Even in the harsh realities of winter warfare, fresh snow can stir the same childlike joy in Ukraine's tough defenders as in their school days: Videos show the troops taking brief moments of levity between fending off invaders’ attacks.

Snowball fights among units, of course, are a tradition, with proper "battles" arranged.

If lucky enough to acquire a sled from scrap, the chance for some fun on snowy streets is not missed.

And who could resist running headlong through icy puddles, cheeks stinging as in carefree school days?

At the day's end, dancing to lift spirits and share warmth wards off the bitter cold, which in war can also be a cruel enemy.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine