Videos shows incident where teen is accused of firing gun at Coronado Center
Chris Paul played in just five minutes on Tuesday night before he was ruled out with a lower leg injury.
Austin Ekeler is back after the holiday week for another episode of 'Ekeler's Edge.' Matt Harmon and Ekeler discuss the current state of the Chargers and the RB's latest performances. Ekeler reacts to being put in the 'People's Panic Meter' and assures fantasy managers he's doing everything he can do to turn the season around.
Pandemic learning loss is a major concern — but a new study suggests that for younger kids, there may be more promising news.
In one of the largest studies ever on mental health and internet use, the Oxford Internet Institute has declared that there is no "smoking gun" linking the internet with psychological harm. Professors Andrew Przybylski and Matti Vuorre studied data from two million people aged 15 to 89 in 168 countries, finding that in the last two decades of increasing online connectivity, there have only been minor shifts in global mental health. In one highly publicized report leaked by whistleblower Frances Haugen, Meta found that Instagram makes body image issues worse for one in three teen girls.
Christmas movies help us tap into emotions, experts say.
Amazon has revealed more about its upcoming Fallout series on Prime Video. The company shared the first images from the show and gave Vanity Fair a sneak peek ahead of the series’ April debut.
In a new court filing, lawyers for former President Donald Trump make their case that former Vice President Pence spoke to special counsel Jack Smith’s team in an effort to “curry favor” and avoid being charged in a Justice Department investigation into Pence’s handling of classified documents.
Perris Jones was injured on Nov. 9 after a helmet-to-helmet collision that resulted in him being carted off.
Petrino was fired in April 2012 after a motorcycle crash revealed a relationship with a staffer.
Save big on these two Fire TVs — a great gift doesn't have to break the bank.
Here's what the research says about how gun violence impacts kids.
Aaron Rodgers is keeping hope alive. Or is he?
Stellantis recalling Jeep Wrangler 4xe PHEV over fire risk. More than 32,000 units in the U.S., only 1% thought to be affected.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season!
Carolina's team owner fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday.
Amazon Web Services kicks off its AWS re:Invent event today from Las Vegas with a rapid-fire stream of announcements, including many unveilings of recent things it's been working on. Amazon Q is Amazon's new AI-powered chatbot. The big announcement for the day was Amazon Q, an AI-powered chatbot for AWS customers.
Google says a geothermal energy project that can produce clean electricity around the clock is up and running. The company aims to run its data centers and offices entirely on carbon-free energy by 2050.
Europol and its international law enforcement partners have arrested five individuals who authorities accuse of involvement in a string of ransomware attacks affecting more than 1,800 victims worldwide. The arrested individuals, which include the criminal gang’s ringleader, 32, and four of his “most active” accomplices, were arrested following a series of raids at 30 properties across Ukraine last week, Europol said in a statement on Tuesday. More than 20 investigators from Norway, France, Germany and the United States helped the Ukrainian National Police with the investigation in Kyiv, while Europol also set up a virtual command center in the Netherlands to process the data seized during the searches.
Companies are betting 2024 could be the year the IPO market actually rebounds.
The generative AI hype hasn't died down yet. Case in point, Pika, a startup creating an AI-powered platform to edit and generate videos from captions and still images, today announced that it raised $55 million in a funding round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners with participation from Homebrew, Conviction Capital, SV Angel, Ben's Bites and notable angel investors including Quora founder Adam D'Angelo, ex-GitHub CEO Nat Friedman and Giphy co-founder Alex Chung. The fresh tranche comes just six months after Pika emerged from stealth and coincides with the early access launch of what Pika's calling "Pika 1.0," a new suite of videography tools that introduces a generative AI model capable of editing videos in a range of styles, like "3D animation," "anime" and "cinematic."