Videos shows incident where teen is accused of firing gun at Coronado Center

In one of the largest studies ever on mental health and internet use, the Oxford Internet Institute has declared that there is no "smoking gun" linking the internet with psychological harm. Professors Andrew Przybylski and Matti Vuorre studied data from two million people aged 15 to 89 in 168 countries, finding that in the last two decades of increasing online connectivity, there have only been minor shifts in global mental health. In one highly publicized report leaked by whistleblower Frances Haugen, Meta found that Instagram makes body image issues worse for one in three teen girls.