Videos shows a man who allegedly tried to hijack a Delta flight being restrained and zip-tied by passengers and flight attendants

A man attempted to breach the cockpit of a Delta Air Lines flight from LA to Nashville.

The plane had to make an emergency landing in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Videos show passengers and flight attendants working together to restrain the man.

A passenger attempted to breach the cockpit of a Delta Air Lines flight from Los Angeles to Nashville on Friday, according to CNN.

The plane had to make an emergency landing in Albuquerque, New Mexico, after the man began banging on the doors of the pilot's cabin, CNN reported.

The cockpit was not breached, the media outlet said. The man was taken into federal custody, CBS Los Angeles reported.

A video from the incident shows flight attendants and passengers restrained a man who repeatedly says, "Stop the plane."

Another video shows the man having his wrists zip-tied before being escorted off the flight.

Delta thanked those who helped restrain the would-be hijacker.

"Thanks to the crew and passengers of Delta Flight 386, LAX to Nashville (BNA), who assisted in detaining an unruly passenger as the flight diverted to Albuquerque (ABQ)," a statement said. "The aircraft landed without incident and the passenger was removed by law enforcement."

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was said to be investigating the incident, according to the Associated Press.

The Federal Aviation Administration is cracking down on misconduct amid a surge of troubling episodes in recent months, Insider's Erin Snodgrass reported.

The agency received some 1,300 unruly-passenger reports between February and May of this year, Insider's Tim Levin wrote.

