Videos of tardigrades walking around reveal that these microscopic water bears rely on 'grappling hook' claws

Videos of tardigrades walking around reveal that these microscopic water bears rely on 'grappling hook' claws
Morgan McFall-Johnsen
·4 min read
tardigrade water bear walking
Lisset A. Duran, Deborah Johnston

  • Scientists recorded video of tardigrades, or water bears, walking around on gel surfaces.

  • The footage shows how these microscopic creatures with eight legs use their claws like grappling hooks.

  • The videos, below, also reveal that tardigrades have similar walking patterns to insects.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

They're cute. They're tough. They're microscopic. And apparently they're very coordinated.

Tardigrades - the eight-legged, millimeter-long animals also known as "water bears" - are fun to look at and fascinating to study. They can survive in extreme environments, including the vacuum of space, the inside of a volcano, and in an Antarctic lake nearly a mile underground. They can return to normal functioning after being frozen for three decades.

But biophysicist Jasmine Nirody is also fascinated by water bears' mundane, day-to-day activities. She wanted to learn more about how these micro-critters get around on legs with no bones.

"To me, it was fascinating that they even walk. Things at that scale don't really tend to walk," Nirody told Insider.

So she assembled a team, put some tardigrades underwater, gave them gel surfaces to walk on, and set up a camera. The resulting videos are not only cute and entertaining - they reveal that water bears use their little claws like grappling hooks, and that they walk in similar patterns to insects.

tardigrade water bear walking view from underneath
A tardigrade walks on a gel surface. Lisset A. Duran, Deborah Johnston

"I was surprised that they were so coordinated," Nirody said. "We were surprised that they had a coordinated pattern at all."

After all, the very name "tardigrade" means "slow walker."

Glass is too slippery for tardigrades

Nirody is a fellow at both Rockefeller University in New York and the All Souls College at the University of Oxford. She and Daniel Cohen, a bioengineering researcher at Princeton University, published the new findings about tardigrades in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on Tuesday.

Graduate student Lisset Duran and high-school student Deborah Johnston filmed the videos for the study. But when Cohen watched one of the side-view videos of the team's walking tardigrades, he was convinced he was seeing "something strange."

tardigrade water bear walking view from the side
Lisset A. Duran, Deborah Johnston

"It looks so much like a terrestrial (land-based) animal, but it was completely underwater," Cohen told Insider via email.

"They are, ironically, truly atrocious swimmers," he added. "So being able to grapple onto the ground may be a good safety measure against that."

Nirody always thought that water bears were clumsy, but she soon realized this was because she'd seen many videos of tardigrades walking on glass.

"If you put them on glass, they have nothing to grab on to, and so they slip," she said. "We have a video of them walking on glass, and they look just as silly as you'd expect them to. But that's because we're not giving them the right environment."

tardigrade water bear walking clumsily wriggling on smooth glass
A tardigrade walks on smooth glass. Lisset A. Duran, Deborah Johnston

"If you put a fish on land, it looks dumb," she added.

How to walk when you have 'noodles for legs'

Humans can walk because we have bones.

"When you take a step forward, and then your back leg pushes off, it essentially uses the other leg as a pole vault to swing itself over," Nirody said.

But soft-bodied animals like tardigrades have no bones. They don't have an exoskeleton, either, like an insect or crustacean does. Nirody calls their physiological situation "noodles for legs."

"You can't pole vault with a noodle," she said. "So they have to have a completely different strategy. And the way that they do it, is they use their claws like grappling hooks. They dig their claws into the substrate, and they'll pull their body forward, like we would climb a rock wall essentially."

tardigrade water bear walking view from underneath
Lisset A. Duran, Deborah Johnston

Tardigrades' walking patterns actually look quite similar to those of insects and other arthropods. This either indicates that tardigrades are related to arthropods, or that two groups of unrelated organisms independently developed the same walking strategies.

That would suggest that this method of walking is highly effective - across vastly different anatomies and sizes. It could even be a good model for small-scale robots.

"If this kind of control circuit seems to be adaptive in these two completely different systems, then that says that we have something to learn from that," Nirody said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Mets vs Nationals Highlights: Kevin Pillar's 9th inning grand slam is the icing on the cake as Mets secure a 13-6 win

    After entering the 8th inning in a 6-6 tie, Patrick Mazeika's sacrifice fly gave the Mets a one run lead before they took over in the 9th, capped off by a Kevin Pillar grand slam.

  • Inside the Wuhan lab: French engineering, deadly viruses and a big mystery

    One chilly morning in February 2017, a tall Chinese scientist in his 50s named Yuan Zhiming showed Bernard Cazeneuve, then the French prime minister, around Wuhan's new high-security pathogen lab. Built with French engineering, it was China's first P4 lab, one of several dozen in the world with that highest security designation. Yuan, the director of the lab, had worked more than a decade to make it a reality. Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories f

  • This Very Weird ‘Accidental’ Star Could Help Reveal the Secrets of the Cosmos

    IPAC/Caltech/NASAThe Milky Way galaxy just got a lot weirder. More to the point, our understanding of how weird the galaxy is got a lot better.It’s possible the Milky Way is positively teeming with a startling number of dead stars, some of which might be nearly as old as the galaxy itself.We have an amateur stargazer to thank for the discovery. Dan Caselden was playing the video game Counter-Strike late one night back in 2018 when a custom software program he’d created for analyzing data from a

  • This New Reusable Rocket Ship Can Fly From Earth to Space Several Times a Day

    Designed to fly multiple daily missions, Dawn Aerospace's Mk-II introduces a concept of true sustainability to the space race.

  • New study reveals the possibility of a new ninth planet

    A study re-examines the evidence for a proposal first suggested in 2016 — that the hypothetical Planet 9 could explain anomalies seen by astronomers in the outer solar system.

  • Trying to Find Your Mother's Remains From Ground Zero, 20 Years Later

    NEW YORK — Last month, two detectives showed up at Nykiah Morgan’s Long Island home. Her son, Dante, called her while she was at work. “They’re here about Grandma,” he said. Nearly 20 years ago, Dorothy Morgan, Nykiah Morgan’s mother, disappeared into the rubble of the collapsed towers, like most of the 2,753 ground zero victims on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. She was working as an insurance broker in the North Tower of the World Trade Center. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New Yo

  • If everyone on Earth sat in the ocean at once, how much would sea level rise?

    There are a lot of people, but the oceans are very big. Rosley Majid/EyeEm via Getty Images Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to CuriousKidsUS@theconversation.com. If everyone on Earth sat down in the ocean, how far would the water rise? – Zahkaev and Viktor Hypothetical questions, like what would happen if everyone on Earth went for an ocean swim at once, are fun to think about. And using math, you can get pretty cl

  • Jeff Bezos has invested in an anti-aging biotech startup, a report says

    Altos Labs hopes to develop technology to reprogram human cells so they have the properties of stem cells, according to MIT Tech Review.

  • The Moon Collides With the Earth in Roland Emmerich’s Disaster Epic ‘Moonfall’ Trailer (Video)

    Next year, we won’t go to the moon, “the moon will come to us,” so says the first trailer for Roland Emmerich’s “Moonfall.” It’s the latest disaster epic from the “Independence Day” and “The Day After Tomorrow” director, and it’s a movie about how the frickin’ moon is suddenly on a collision course with Earth, threatening to obliterate life as we know it. The teaser for “Moonfall” is a short one, but it shows an aerial shot of Earth from space as lights gradually flicker out on the Eastern seabo

  • Astronaut Captures Stunning Images of Rare Blue Hued Auroras

    European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet has released new, glorious images of a rare blue aurora in Earth's southern hemisphere. The post Astronaut Captures Stunning Images of Rare Blue Hued Auroras appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Netflix Strokes Elon Musk’s Otherworldly Ego With ‘Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space’

    John Kraus/NetflixAny current review of Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space is inherently incomplete, since the five-part Netflix docuseries is aiming to debut in real time alongside the event it’s depicting: the Sept. 15 launch of SpaceX’s Inspiration4, which will be the first all-civilian flight to orbit the Earth—a feat it’ll accomplish multiple times during its three-day journey, at speeds of 17,500 mph and at a height greater than that of the International Space Station. Consequently,

  • NASA says the Mars Perseverance rover has collected its first sample

    After initially failing to capture sample of rock, NASA has confirmed that Perseverance succeeded in its second attempt.

  • Asteroids, meteors and comets: What are the differences?

    Our solar system is full of floating space debris: Comets, meteors, asteroids and more. What are the differences that make up these various space rocks?

  • Seqera Labs grabs $5.5M to help sequence COVID-19 variants and other complex data problems

    Bringing order and understanding to unstructured information located across disparate silos has been one of the more significant breakthroughs of the big data era, and today a European startup that has built a platform to help with this challenge specifically in the area of life sciences -- and has, notably, been used by labs to sequence and so far identify two major COVID-19 variants -- is announcing some funding to continue building out its tools to a wider set of use cases, and to expand into North America. Seqera Labs, a Barcelona-based data orchestration and workflow platform tailored to help scientists and engineers order and gain insights from cloud-based genomic data troves, as well as to tackle other life science applications that involve harnessing complex data from multiple locations, has raised $5.5 million in seed funding.

  • Antibiotic resistance found in wild brown bears in Europe

    Researchers have found antibiotic resistance in wild brown bears in Sweden, using museum collections to study the effects of the drugs over time.

  • Scientists may have discovered a new type of supernova

    Artist's illustration of the aftermath of the supernova. Credit: Bill Saxton, NRAO/AUI/NSF Scientists think they may have found a type of supernova never before seen.Why it matters: Typically, massive stars explode as supernovas when they run out of fuel, but researchers have been on the lookout for other kinds of stellar explosions that might help them better understand the strangeness of our universe.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they found: A

  • NHS ‘ready to go’ with Covid jab booster programme, says vaccines minister

    Scientific experts insisting on waiting for results from medical trial first

  • Perpetuus: Security review ordered into takeover of graphene firm

    UK business secretary intervenes in a takeover of Perpetuus over links to a Chinese academic.

  • Schools could face disruption if Covid cases hit 100,000 a day, says leading professor

    Disruptive school measures may need to be reinstated if Covid case numbers reach 100,000 a day, Professor Neil Ferguson has said.

  • Once-in-a-century solar superstorm could plunge the world into ‘internet apocalypse’, study says

    Long-distance optical fibre lines, submarine cables part of global internet infrastructure are particularly vulnerable