VideoshowsWest Hartford police officer fatally shoot suspected car thief

Aug. 11—On July 20, Alexander-Garcia walked away from a halfway house where he was completing a 30-month sentence for a first-degree larceny conviction, state Department of Correction officials confirmed Friday.

The shooting was captured on Teeter's body camera and the dash cam of his cruiser, as well as a surveillance camera at the Town Fair Tire where the shooting occurred, the inspector general's office said.

WARNING: This body cam footage of the shooting is graphic and may be disturbing to some viewers.

"Any loss of life is tragic in such a difficult situation," West Hartford Mayor Shari G. Cantor said in a statement Friday after the release of the report and video.

"The videos that have been released are undeniably hard to watch," Cantor said. "Thankfully, Connecticut has been a national leader in developing a fair, independent and transparent system for investigating police-involved shootings. I am confident that our police department will work together with state authorities to ensure that a comprehensive and thorough investigation is conducted into this incident."

The inspector general's preliminary report released Friday said West Hartford police spotted a stolen car occupied by Alexander-Garcia and a second man, who authorities have identified as Lyle Solsbury, 47, near the Westfarms mall around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Police used "stop sticks" and the car became disabled after it collided with two other vehicles, the report stated.

After the crash, Alexander-Garcia unsuccessfully attempted to carjack two vehicles as he headed toward the Town Fair Tire on New Britain Avenue, inspector general's report said.

At the tire shop, he got into a Toyota RAV4 that was parked in one of the garage bays, the report stated.

"Moments later, West Hartford K-9 Officer Andrew Teeter entered the garage bay," the report stated. "In an effort to apprehend Alexander-Garcia, Officer Teeter deployed the K-9 into the Toyota and then entered the passenger side of the vehicle."

WARNING: This dash cam footage is graphic and may be disturbing to some viewers.

Teeter's body cam footage shows him running up to the car in the bay, where an employee was hanging out of the front passenger window, apparently trying to stop Alexander-Garcia from leaving.

Teeter ordered the employee to back up before helping his police dog into the SUV through the open passenger window, the video shows.

Video then shows Teeter entered the car as Alexander-Garcia yelled as the dog appeared to bite him.

"Please officer," Alexander-Garcia yelled out, the video shows, as he struggled with the police dog.

As Teeter and the K-9 struggled to apprehend Alexander-Garcia, the suspect backed the SUV out of the garage and drove out of the lot, the report stated.

The video shows Teeter draw his gun with his left hand.

"I'm going to shoot you" Teeter told him shortly before firing multiple times into the right side of Alexander-Garcia's back, the video showed.

WARNING: This surveillance footage is graphic and may be disturbing to some viewers.

The Toyota crashed into a utility pole across the street from the tire shop near the New Britain Avenue and Shield Street intersection.

Alexander-Garcia was taken to Hartford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:53 p.m. Tuesday, the report stated.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Alexander-Garcia died from "gunshot wounds of torso," the inspector general's office said.

Teeter sustained a broken rib along with "multiple head lacerations," the report stated. The police dog had no "apparent injury," the report noted.

Solsbury told police he did not know the driver of the stolen car. He was charged with interfering with an officer, larceny of a motor vehicle and conspiracy to commit larceny of a motor vehicle, police said.

West Hartford Police Chief Vernon Riddick called the incident a "dangerous situation involving multiple attempted carjackings," in a statement released Friday. He asked that the public and the media "review all of the details of what the inspector general's office has released."

"The West Hartford Police Department believes strongly in transparency, and in all facts being gathered and impartially evaluated" Riddick said. "To that end, state law clearly places the inspector general's office as the lead investigative entity of this incident, and we will continue to fully cooperate with them as they conduct their work."

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.