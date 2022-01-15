Livestream captures audio of man who has taken hostages at Colleyville synagogue

Colleyville police said they are conducting SWAT operations in the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road, the location of Congregation Beth Israel after a man took people hostage at Congregation Beth Israel.

The service was being livestreamed on Facebook, and the live recording, which was taken down shortly before 2 p.m., captured muffled audio of what sounded like negotiations with police.

On the Facebook livestream of Saturday’s service at the synagogue, an angry man could be heard ranting, at times talking about religion. The video did not show what is happening in the building.

The man has repeatedly mentioned his sister and Islam and used profanities. He was heard asking for his sister to be released from prison.

At one point, another voice can be heard apparently talking on the phone to police. The man has said a few times he didn’t want anyone hurt, and he has mentioned his children.