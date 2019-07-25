Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Limited (NSE:VIDHIING) Has Attractive Fundamentals

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I've chosen to put the spotlight on Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Limited (NSE:VIDHIING) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. VIDHIING is a financially-robust company with a great history of performance, trading at a discount. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients here.

Solid track record with excellent balance sheet

VIDHIING delivered a bottom-line expansion of 85% in the prior year, with its most recent earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. This illustrates a strong track record, leading to a satisfying return on equity of 29%. which is what investors like to see! VIDHIING's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. VIDHIING appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.79x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

NSEI:VIDHIING Income Statement, July 25th 2019 More

VIDHIING's share price is trading at below its true value, meaning that the market sentiment for the stock is currently bearish. This mispricing gives investors the opportunity to buy into the stock at a cheap price compared to the value they will be receiving, should analysts' consensus forecast growth be correct. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, VIDHIING's share price is trading below the group's average. This bolsters the proposition that VIDHIING's price is currently discounted.

NSEI:VIDHIING Intrinsic value, July 25th 2019 More

Next Steps:

For Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients, there are three relevant factors you should further examine:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for VIDHIING’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for VIDHIING’s outlook. Dividend Income vs Capital Gains: Does VIDHIING return gains to shareholders through reinvesting in itself and growing earnings, or redistribute a decent portion of earnings as dividends? Our historical dividend yield visualization quickly tells you what your can expect from VIDHIING as an investment. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of VIDHIING? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.