Viejas Casino & Resort is Focused on Guest Safety

SAN DIEGO, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viejas Casino & Resort continues to lead the way in both guest service and safety. As the first casino to re-open in San Diego, Viejas established and demonstrated how to operate in this new and challenging time, setting the standard by which all others would follow. From updated safety practices, including no-contact temperature checks at entry, no-touch QR code electronic menus, SMS line cue replacements, custom plexiglass gaming partitions, along with enhancing its cleaning procedures, Viejas has spared no effort to ensure its guests are able to enjoy the safest environment possible.

Viejas General Manager James Wild stated, "Every decision we make is through a lens focused on guest and team member safety. Early on, when we identified the upcoming challenges of COVID, Viejas created a COVID committee composed of industry and medical professionals. This committee is dedicated to not only creating guidelines and practices but also to monitor them in use, constantly evaluating for improvement. At Viejas, we will never stop moving towards perfection in regards to our service and safety."

Viejas Casino & Resort is at the heart of the Viejas Band of Kumeyaay Indians' entrepreneurial achievements and is recognized as one of the most respected and successful Indian gaming resorts in the nation. Since its beginnings as the Viejas Bingo Room in 1977, the property has undergone several expansions, constantly striving to provide guests more amenities, better services, and more reasons to visit.

Viejas Casino & Resort is a proud recipient of the AAA Four Diamond award. The resort features world-class gaming with thousands of slot machines, exciting table games including blackjack, baccarat, and pai gow, a modern and elegant bingo room, and an off-track betting facility. Viejas Casino & Resort also features a variety of restaurants including the AAA Four Diamond Grove Steakhouse, The Buffet, and the Café. The beautiful Viejas Outlets, located across the street from the casino, offers visitors a unique shopping experience with highly acclaimed stores, numerous eateries, Viejas Bowl, and Southern California's largest outdoor skating rink. Viejas Hotel features 203 luxury rooms and 34 VIP suites, including a lush, spacious pool, and lounge area. The adult-only tower at Viejas Casino & Resort, Willows Hotel & Spa, offers an additional 159 VIP suites, luxury spa facilities, saltwater pools, a newly expanded gaming area, and signature restaurants including Baron Long Bar & Grill, Ginger Noodle Bar, and Daily Roast.

