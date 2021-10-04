Viemed Healthcare (TSE:VMD) investors are sitting on a loss of 38% if they invested a year ago

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Unfortunately the Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (TSE:VMD) share price slid 38% over twelve months. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned 33%. At least the damage isn't so bad if you look at the last three years, since the stock is down 5.0% in that time. Furthermore, it's down 20% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unhappily, Viemed Healthcare had to report a 63% decline in EPS over the last year. This fall in the EPS is significantly worse than the 38% the share price fall. It may have been that the weak EPS was not as bad as some had feared.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

Over the last year, Viemed Healthcare shareholders took a loss of 38%. In contrast the market gained about 33%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. The three-year loss of 1.6% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Viemed Healthcare that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

