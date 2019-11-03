Is Vienna Insurance Group AG's (VIE:VIG) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers?

Elisabeth Stadler became the CEO of Vienna Insurance Group AG (VIE:VIG) in 2016. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Elisabeth Stadler's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Vienna Insurance Group AG has a market capitalization of €3.1b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth €1.3m over the year to December 2018. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at €765k. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of €1.8b to €5.7b. The median total CEO compensation was €1.9m.

This would give shareholders a good impression of the company, since most similar size companies have to pay more, leaving less for shareholders. While this is a good thing, you'll need to understand the business better before you can form an opinion.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Vienna Insurance Group has changed over time.

Is Vienna Insurance Group AG Growing?

Vienna Insurance Group AG has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 31% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 3.6% over last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. It's also good to see modest revenue growth, suggesting the underlying business is healthy. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Vienna Insurance Group AG Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Vienna Insurance Group AG for providing a total return of 55% over three years. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

It appears that Vienna Insurance Group AG remunerates its CEO below most similar sized companies.

Since the business is growing, many would argue this suggests the pay is modest. The strong history of shareholder returns might even have some thinking that Elisabeth Stadler deserves a raise! It is relatively rare to see a modestly paid CEO when performance is so impressive. The cherry on top would be if company insiders are buying shares with their own money. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Vienna Insurance Group shares with their own money (free access).

Important note: Vienna Insurance Group may not be the best stock to buy. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

