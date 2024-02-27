Viera getting a new Publix- a two-story design. When will the new store open?

Publix is getting ready to open yet another location in Brevard.

This new store will be unique in its design and will have two floors, which is the second of its kind on the Space Coast.

Officials haven’t released too many details about the new Viera Publix, but we’ll share what we do know about the store where shopping is a pleasure. We’ll also fill you in on a few of the other retailers going into the same plaza.

When will the new Viera Publix open?

A new Publix supermarket will be opening in a few months in Addison Center at Viera shopping plaza, located at 7655 Stadium Parkway, south of Viera Hospital.

That’s the big question.

Construction looks to be moving along, but Publix officials haven’t given an exact date. Earlier this month, Todd Pokrywa, president of The Viera Co., said Pubix will open “in a few months.”

Where in Viera is the new Publix located?

The new Publix is located at 7655 Stadium Parkway, south of Viera Hospital.

It is about 2.7 miles from a Publix at Suntree Square, off Wickham Road in Suntree; and about 3.5 miles from a Publix at Stadium Corners, which many consider in Viera, but the address is Rockledge.

The store will serve the housing boom in the Addison Village area of Viera.

Why is the new Viera Publix two stories?

The new Viera Publix will have an upstairs eating area similar to this one at the Lake Washington Publix.

The roughly 48,000-square-foot Publix will have all shopping on the first floor. The second floor will house an eating area with indoor and outdoor tables.

The inside area overlooks the store while the outside area has a balcony facing west.

This same design is already in place at the Lake Wahington Publix, located at 3200 Lake Washington Road, Melbourne.

What else will be in the Viera Publix shopping plaza?

While rumors are circulating about certain businesses going into the shopping plaza, only a few have officially been confirmed.

There’s a Great Clips in a small, detached building in the same parking lot just north of Publix.

Going in the same plaza as Publix is Whit’s Frozen Custard. Known for its fresh, made on-site custard, this will be the third Whit’s in Brevard County.

The southern most parcel of the plaza will be occupied by Piesanos. The restaurant makes sauce and dough from scratch and bakes pizzas in a granite stone fired oven. There will be indoor seating as well as a patio area for guests to dine.

About four other retailers will likely join the plaza.

Spitzer can be reached at Mspitzer@floridatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Publix is opening a new store in Brevard and it's got two floors