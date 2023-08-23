Viera High School football team goes through anti-hazing training after video surfaces
Twitch's previously announced Discovery Feed is now out in the wild as a live test following the feature's announcement back in July. The new feed will surface short clips from streams in a TikTok-like area within the Twitch app, giving offline creators a way to connect with new viewers without staying live for hours on end. The company says it will use the test period to train its algorithm and collect user feedback before a full release of Discovery Feed this fall.
On this week's episode of The Bandwagon, we decide whether each team performed below, at or above the level we were expecting from them this season.
"Welcome my beautiful angel," the tennis great wrote in a social media post.
A Filipino American bride is sharing the ways she incorporated her culture into her wedding. The post Newlywed shares ways she honored her Filipino culture at her wedding: ‘It was really important to us’ appeared first on In The Know.
The White Sox are 49-76 this season.
Hyper Light Breaker, the action rogue-lite previously scheduled to enter Steam Early Access this fall, has been delayed a second time. The launch window for the spiritual successor to 2016’s Hyper Light Drifter is now rescheduled for early 2024.
The average teacher can afford just 12% of homes for sale within 20 minutes of driving distance from their schools in 2023.
A wellness influencer shows her tips on how to sleep properly. The post Wellness influencer shares best way to properly sleep on your back if you don’t naturally sleep on your back appeared first on In The Know.
Chandrayaan-3, India's latest mission to the moon, is set to undertake its key final stage today as the unmanned spacecraft attempts a soft landing on the lunar surface — 40 days after its launch from the southern part of the South Asian nation. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will livestream the launch that will begin at 4:50 am PT on August 23 (5:20 pm IST), more than half an hour before the targeted landing time of 5:34 am PT (6:04pm IST). On Tuesday, ISRO confirmed that the mission was on schedule and said the systems were undergoing regular checks, and smooth sailing continued.
After going 9-4 in his first season, Freeman still needs to prove he's the right guy to lead the Fighting Irish.
Everything you need to know about Netflix's new show, Plus, how to watch the original "One Piece" anime.
The 10th annual show is scheduled to stream live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on December 7th, 2023.
New research gives insight into how likely a state is to experience a mass school shooting.
Atari is teaming up with Plaion on a new retro home console after finally taking a mulligan on its last one. The Atari 2600+ pays homage to the original Atari 2600, which delighted children of the disco era starting in 1977, although this remake is based on the four-switch model from 1980. It plays both Atari 2600 and 7800 games. However, most buyers will want to track down physical cartridges as the retro system, which requires them to play, is only bundled with a collection of 10 titles that lacks system standouts like Pac-Man, Frogger, Space Invaders and Pitfall!
Following a run of five Big Ten titles in a seven-year span, Ohio State has been pushed aside by Michigan in the last two seasons.
Priced at $400,000, the Gateway Bronco Luxe-GT is a resto-modded first-generation Ford Bronco with V8 power and modern features.
Bel Lepe, a former Google software engineer, tells me that it always seemed risky to him that there were apps that business users needed and used but that IT and security teams were unwilling to approve them because of their lack of support for identity standards. "Security tools have traditionally been built with only security and IT users in mind, but many apps that businesses depend on don’t support security standards," Lepe said in an email interview. Lepe tried to simply live with the problem as his career took him through various startups and organizations.
Before founding dipp, Jennifer Chen and Mikhail Abramov spent 15 years working as art directors in New York City. During that time, Chen says they realized that the marketing, sales and design process has stayed the same, despite new technology and tools being introduced to the market, and is often riddled with bottlenecks. “Salespeople have sales needs, they communicate with the marketing team and then once the marketing team has a direction, they brief a designer, then the designer goes back to the marketer, and then the marketer goes back to the designer,” she said.
There hasn’t been much parity atop the college football rankings in recent seasons, but these teams aren’t completely flawless.
The college football coaching carousel doesn't seem as fraught as normal, but all it takes is one domino for panic to set in.