Viera Wetlands site to partially reopen to public after closing for environmental work

The Viera Wetlands — a popular spot for bird-watchers, photographers and other nature-lovers that has been closed to the public since last June — is scheduled to partially reopen next month, although reopening of the full site has been pushed back to June.

The Brevard County-owned facility, which is formally known Ritch Grissom Memorial Wetlands, has been closed so the county can perform a variety of environmental work there.

Brevard County Utility Services Director Eddie Fontanin said that work includes removal of muck and overgrown catttails from the four pond-like cells at the site, as well as replacing of eight weirs that connect the cells. The cattails had grown to 8 to 10 feet in some places, he said.

Anita Ingram, administrator of the Viera Wetlands Facebook page ― which has more than 1,500 members — said she is excited to hear that the county has found a way to partially reopen the site in February while additional work is being completed.

"That's great news," Ingram said. "I think people will really appreciate their efforts to accommodate the public in that way."

Brevard County Commissioner Rob Feltner, whose Commission District 4 includes the wetlands area, said he hears regularly from "a dedicated group of wildlife enthusiasts," who will be pleased that the wetlands area is reopening soon.

The Ritch Grissom Memorial Wetlands in Viera remains closed to the public as work continues on an extensive $2.7 million environmental project. As was the case before the wetlands temporarily closed to the public last June, only pedestrians and bicyclists will be allowed when the facility partially reopens in late-February.

Why wetlands close to public: Viera Wetlands birding, nature area will close to public as Brevard solves environmental problem

Feltner said he has seen the work being done by county contractors on the site, and believes that "they're making good progress."

The work at the wetlands was needed so that the county can be in compliance with a 2021 Florida Department of Environmental Protection consent order related to levels of nitrogen released into the adjacent Four Mile Canal, which leads to the St. Johns River.

As part of the consent order, the county agreed to pay a total of $6,750, for civil penalties and for the cost of the investigation, as well as agreeing limit future nitrogen flows.

The wetlands area is known as a mecca for many species of birds and other wildlife.

The area was developed in the 1980s to store treated wastewater from South-Central Regional Water Reclamation Facility in Viera.

Fontanin said the partial reopening of the site to the public is planned for Feb. 26. Fencing and signs will indicate what areas remain closed to the public at that time.

The partial reopening will not be in time for visitors to the area attending the Space Coast Birding and Wildlife Festival, scheduled for Jan. 24-28.

As was the case before the wetlands temporarily closed to the public last June, only pedestrians and bicyclists will be allowed when the facility reopens. There will be no motorized vehicles permitted, including trucks, cars, motorcycles and golf carts.

Fontanin said vehicle traffic that was allowed in the past made it unsafe for pedestrians walking along the wetlands' path. Vehicles stopping along the 2.4-mile-long narrow dirt road surrounding the cells also interfered with access county staff needed for testing required by the DEP for nitrogen and phosphorous levels, which had to be done at specific times of the day.

An otter peeks up from the brush at the Ritch Grissom Memorial Wetlands/Viera Wetlands in Viera.

He suggests that people with mobility issues who want to visit a local birding area instead tour the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge's Black Point Wildlife Drive. That site has a $10 per vehicle fee.

Fontanin said there will be no organized tours allowed at the Viera Wetlands.

Ingram said she would like to see the county examine the possibility of having the wetlands open to vehicles for one hour a week on a Sunday specifically for access by people with disabilities, but realizes that would require reversal of a county decision to ban vehicles entirely.

In addition to the environmental-related work, the county tore down two bird-watching towers and a gazebo within the wetlands that were more than 20 years old and were in disrepair. There are no plans to replace those structures.

Fontanin said the project's completion has been delayed in part by recent inclement weather. There also have been delays in availability of material for the weir replacement. In addition, a project consultant has recommended that the planting of new vegetation in the cells not take place until April or May to avoid any harsh temperature affecting their survival.

If weather impacts productivity on the project, reopening target dates may have to adjusted, Fontanin said.

The wetlands project is costing $2.7 million, and is being funded by federal American Rescue Plan Act money the county previously received.

In 2008, the wetlands were included in the east section of the Great Florida Birding Trail. The birding trail's website describes the wetlands as offering "superb birding by foot or bicycle." It said "shorebird diversity is outstanding," including some species that are rarely seen.

According to the county, at one time, about 210,000 visitors a year passed through the main entrance to the constructed treatment wetland system, many drawn by the views and abundance of wildlife.

Dave Berman is business editor at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Berman at dberman@floridatoday.com, on X at @bydaveberman and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dave.berman.54

A truckload of muck removed from a pond-like cell at the Ritch Grissom Memorial Wetlands/Viera Wetlands in Viera is hauled away for processing.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Closed Viera Wetlands site to partially reopen in late February