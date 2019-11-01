Vietnam arrests two people, questioning others over UK truck deaths -statement

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Police in Vietnam arrested two people and summoned others for questioning on Friday on suspicion of involvement in the deaths of 39 people whose bodies were found in the back of a truck in Britain last week, authorities said.

After 10 Vietnamese families reported their relatives missing, fearing they were among the 39 victims, Ha Tinh regional police launched a criminal investigation into suspected human trafficking, the statement posted on their website said.

Two people have been arrested and others brought in for questioning, it said. The investigation would also look at similar incidents that occurred over the last five years.

On Oct. 26, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc ordered an investigation into alleged human trafficking activities after British police said at least some of the truck dead may have come from the Southeast Asian country.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen Editing by Mark Heinrich)