Vietnam capital Hanoi to ease coronavirus curbs this week

FILE PHOTO: Vietnam police officers inspect commuters at a check point during the first day of the extended lockdown in Hanoi
·1 min read

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam's capital Hanoi will further ease its coronavirus restrictions from this week, the government said, with new cases on the decline and the majority of its adult population partially vaccinated.

Most construction projects can resume from Wednesday, authorities said late on Sunday, adding further easing would follow, with average new daily cases down to just 20.

So far 94% of Hanoi's adult population of 5.75 million has received one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, with the aim of completing second doses by the end of November, said deputy chairman of Hanoi's ruling People's Committee, Duong Duc Tuan.

"We can't maintain the social distancing measures indefinitely," Tuan said in a statement.

Hanoi has escaped the brunt of a fierce wave of coronavirus infections in Vietnam since late April, recording less than 50 of the more than 17,000 COVID-19 deaths nationwide, and just 4,414 of the country's total 687,000 cases.

Epicentre and business hub Ho Chi Minh City, more than 1,500 km (932 miles) away by road, has been the hardest hit, with 49% of the country's cases and 78% of its fatalities.

Hanoi became busier last week after authorities removed dozens of checkpoints and allowed restaurants to offer takeaway services.

Tuan said the city's approach will be flexible and scientific, aimed at containing the virus while reviving economic activities.

(Editing by Martin Petty)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cambodia bat researchers on mission to track origin of COVID-19

    Researchers are collecting samples from bats in northern Cambodia in a bid to understand the coronavirus pandemic, returning to a region where a very similar virus was found in the animals a decade ago. Two samples from horseshoe bats were collected in 2010 in Stung Treng province near Laos and kept in freezers at the Institut Pasteur du Cambodge (IPC) in Phnom Penh. An eight-member IPC research team has been collecting samples from bats and logging their species, sex, age and other details for a week.

  • What Does China’s Crackdown on Celebrity Culture Mean for Luxury?

    Some suggested that brands can reference government-led projects to pick safer choices, while some argued that the era of storytelling based on grassroots celebrity has arrived.

  • SC police community mourning death of officer in line of duty

    SLED is investigating the officer’s death, according to multiple reports.

  • The Latest: New Zealand’s largest city to remain locked down

    New Zealand’s largest city will remain in lockdown for at least two more weeks, although some restrictions will be eased from Tuesday. Auckland has been in the strictest form of lockdown for just over a month, the longest stretch since the pandemic began. New Zealand has taken an unusual zero-tolerance approach to the coronavirus and has been trying to completely eliminate an outbreak of the delta variant.

  • Hong Kong holds first elections under new "patriots only" law imposed by Beijing

    Hong Kong's elections to choose the city's Election Committee members opened to a select group of voters on Sunday, under a new "patriots only" system imposed by China's government.Why it matters: All candidates running to be members of the electoral college have been "vetted" by Beijing, per Reuters. They will go on to choose the Asian financial hub's next leader, approved by China's government, and some of its legislature.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for fr

  • Advocates fear US weighing climate vs. human rights on China

    U.S. envoy John Kerry’s diplomatic quest to stave off the worst scenarios of global warming is meeting resistance from China, the world's biggest climate polluter, which is adamant that the United States ease confrontation over other matters if it wants Beijing to speed up its climate efforts. Rights advocates and Republican lawmakers say they see signs, including softer language and talk of heated internal debate among Biden administration officials, that China’s pressure is leading the United States to back off on criticism of China’s mass detentions, forced sterilization and other abuses of its predominantly Muslim Uyghur minority in the Xinjiang region.

  • The companies polluting the planet have spent millions to make you think carpooling and recycling will save us

    The plastics industry kickstarted recycling to avoid bans on plastic packaging. Decades later, BP invented the carbon-footprint calculator.

  • U.S. begins deportation flights to Haiti from Del Rio

    The U.S. commenced deportation flights to Haiti on Sunday for the thousands of Haitian migrants seeking shelter in the small Texas border town of Del Rio, a source told the Associated Press.Driving the news: More than 10,000 migrants, primarily from Haiti, have been staying in a crowded temporary camp with poor conditions under the international bridge in Del Rio. Hoping to find refuge in the United States, they've had to bear with filthy conditions and the scorching sun for days, per an NBC New

  • Derek Hough Is 'Proud' of How Sister Julianne Hough Handled The Activist Backlash: 'I'm in Awe of Her'

    "She's my baby sister, but I'm learning lessons from her every single day, just about how to be an amazing human being," Hough told PEOPLE at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday

  • Canada's Trudeau may cling to power in election but looks unlikely to secure majority

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may cling to power in Monday's election but looks set to lose his bid for a parliamentary majority after a tough campaign that dashed his hopes for a convincing win. Trudeau has a minority administration, forcing him to rely on other parties and make policy compromises to govern. With opinion polls last month showing him far ahead, he triggered the vote two years early, saying voters needed to weigh in on his left-of-center Liberal government's handling of COVID-19.

  • More Than 200 Bitcoin ATMs Now Operating in El Salvador

    El Salvador now has over 200 Bitcoin ATMs installed, which should help boost its attempt to make bitcoin a greater part of the economy.

  • India antitrust probe finds Google abused Android dominance, report shows

    Google abused the dominant position of its Android operating system in India, using its "huge financial muscle" to illegally hurt competitors, the country's antitrust authority found in a report on its two-year probe seen by Reuters. Alphabet Inc's Google reduced "the ability and incentive of device manufacturers to develop and sell devices operating on alternative versions of Android," says the June report by the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) investigations unit. The U.S. tech giant told Reuters in a statement it looks forward to working with the CCI to "demonstrate how Android has led to more competition and innovation, not less."

  • Mark Milley, US general who stood up to Trump, founders over Kabul strike

    Civilian deaths in US drone strike deal blow to credibility of chairman of the joint chiefs of staff when he needs it most General Mark Milley confirmed that he offered to warn his Chinese counterpart if Donald Trump ordered an attack. Photograph: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA Three days after a US drone obliterated a car in a Kabul street, General Mark Milley, shrugged off reports of civilian casualties, insisting it was a “righteous strike”. On Friday that word came back to haunt America’s top general whe

  • Prostate cancer trial could see men cured within a week

    Men could be cured of prostate cancer in a week using larger doses of precision radiotherapy, scientists believe.

  • Universal Studios Beijing to draw eager throngs amid uneasy U.S.-China ties

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Universal Studios' Beijing resort was set to open its doors to the public on Monday after a two-decade wait, including delays because of COVID-19. The park will be U.S.-based Universal's largest and its fifth globally. It is also a first for Beijing, which lacks a big branded theme park to rival the Disney resorts in Shanghai and Hong Kong.

  • 'We can't turn back': Haitian migrants face massive expulsion amid crackdown at US-Mexico border

    For Haitians in Del Rio and Ciudad Acuña, a sense of despair is settling in authorities in the U.S. and Mexico cut-off the path to the border.

  • China defends clampdown on tech firms in a meeting with Wall St execs - Bloomberg News

    Investors' concerns over the regulatory crackdown has led to sharp sell-offs on China's share markets, reducing the market capitalisation of some of its largest companies including Alibaba Group Holding Limited. China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) Vice Chairman Fang Xinghai explained during the meeting that recent actions were taken to strengthen regulations for companies with consumer-facing platforms, and improve data privacy and national security, the report https://bloom.bg/39iLhKH said, citing people familiar with the matter. The three-hour meeting of the China-U.S. Financial Roundtable on Thursday included the head of the People's Bank of China, and executives from Goldman Sachs Group Inc , Citadel and other Wall Street powerhouses, Bloomberg reported.

  • CFO of high-end shoe company embezzled $30 million in failed bid to woo TV news anchor — now he’s going to jail

    Richard Hajjar admitted stealing from The Alden Shoe Company to fund a TV talk show and beauty line for former Boston newscaster Bianca de la Garza.

  • UFC Fight Night 192 bonuses: Anthony Smith’s submission, Nate Maness’ comeback TKO among winners

    Check out which fighters took home a bonus for their performances at UFC Fight Night 192 in Las Vegas.

  • Sydney COVID-19 cases fall as curbs ease in virus hotspots

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's New South Wales (NSW) state on Monday reported its lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in more than three weeks as some lockdown restrictions were eased in Sydney, the state capital, amid higher vaccination levels. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said 935 new cases had been detected in the state, the lowest daily tally since Aug. 27, and down from 1,083 on Sunday. "We're feeling more positive than we have in a couple of weeks ... but I don't want any of us to sit back and think the worst is behind us," Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney, warning of more deaths in the days ahead.