Vietnam culls 100,000 poultry as bird flu outbreaks spread

FILE PHOTO: Chickens are seen at a farm in Hanoi, Vietnam
HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam has culled more 100,000 poultry so far this year in a bid to contain the spread of bird flu in the Southeast Asian country, the government said on Monday.

The country has reported outbreaks of the highly pathogenic H5N1 and H5N6 bird flu strains in 14 provinces, the government said in a statement on its website.

"The risk for the outbreaks to spread on a larger scale is very high," the statement said.

Vietnam has a poultry flock of around 460 million birds, and small-scale bird flu outbreaks have occurred sporadically in the country during the past few years.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Ed Davies)

Latest Stories

  • Don Jr complains about Super Bowl ads, calling them ‘woketopia’ after first commercial

    Twitter users advised that he should turn off his TV if he was 'triggered'

  • Trump administration’s handling of the Covid ‘even more dire than we thought’, says Biden

    Joe Biden rounded on his predecessor’s handling of the coronavirus epidemic, saying “it was even more dire than we thought”. In his first major interview since becoming president, Mr Biden told CBS news anchor, Norah O’Donnell, the country faced a challenge to reach herd immunity before the end of the summer. The US president said the rate of vaccination had to be accelerated to meet the target of 75 per cent of Americans getting the jab set by infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci. Mr Biden said his administration had been led to believe there was far more vaccine available than turned out. “So that’s why we’ve ramped up every way we can,” he added. The new administration is using the Defence Production Act to get companies to boost production of vaccine and protective equipment.

  • Democrats to unveil $3,000 direct cash payments to families with children

    Democrats will introduce a proposal attached to the next stimulus package that would provide $3,000-per-child direct payments in certain households.Why it matters: The new legislation, led by Ways and Means chairman Richard Neal (D-Mass.), comes shortly after Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) introduced a similar proposal, lending bipartisan support to expanding cash benefits for families with children.Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.The Biden Administration has reviewed and supports the proposal, according to the Washington Post who first reported the plan. The legislative proposal, reviewed by Axios, will be revealed Monday along with other Ways and Means provisions. The IRS would begin depositing payments into bank accounts July 1.The payments would come in monthly installments.Qualifying household incomes would be based on the previous year with lower payouts for individuals making $75,000 for individuals and $150,000 for those filing jointly.Eligible households with children 17 to 6 could receive payments of $3,000 for each child and $3,600 for children under 6.What they're saying: “The pandemic is driving families deeper and deeper into poverty, and it’s devastating, Rep. Ritchie Neal (D-Mass.), chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, said in a statement. "We are making the Child Tax Credit more generous, more accessible, and by paying it out monthly, this money is going to be the difference in a roof over someone’s head or food on their table," he said.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.

  • 9 dead, 140 missing after glacier breaks and triggers flooding in India

    At least nine people are dead and 140 missing after part of a glacier in the Himalayas broke off on Sunday, causing water, debris, boulders, and mud to surge down into villages in the Indian state of Uttarakhand. More than 2,000 people are part of the search and rescue effort, trying to get to villagers who are under the debris. A hydroelectric plant was destroyed while another that was under construction was damaged; authorities said 12 workers at the site have been rescued and 30 remain trapped. Dinesh Negi lives in the village of Raini, and told The Associated Press that when a piece of the Nanda Devi glacier snapped off on Sunday morning, "We heard a bang, which shook our village. We knew something wrong had happened. We could see the fury of the river." Water trapped inside the glacier was released when it cracked open. Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct professor at the Indian School of Business, has worked with the United Nations to study global warming, and told AP this "looks very much like a climate change event as the glaciers are melting due to global warming." More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutThe growing white supremacist threatSuper Bowl LV: Buccaneers defeat Chiefs 31-9

  • Australian leader dismisses reports of China-built city

    The Australian prime minister on Monday dismissed as “speculative” reports that a Chinese company plans to build a new industrial island city near Australia’s porous sea border with Papua New Guinea. Hong Kong-registered WYW Holding Ltd. plans to build a $30 billion city that includes a seaport and industrial area on Daru Island in the Torres Strait, Australian media have reported. The reports cite company letters to the Papua New Guinea government from April last year.

  • Constitutional scholars pen letter saying Trump’s impeachment defence does not add up

    They say citing the First Amendment "misses the point entirely"

  • Employers could insist all staff get vaccinated under health and safety law

    Employers can insist that all of their staff get vaccinated against Covid under laws governing health and safety at work, ministers believe. The idea of 'vaccine passports' - which would allow employers to insist upon proof of vaccination - have been dismissed by vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi as "discriminatory" and "not how we do things in the UK ". However, the Telegraph understands that the issue is at the centre of a row in Cabinet, with some ministers arguing in favour of the scheme. Whitehall sources believe that companies who adopt a "jab for a job" stance are protected by current health and safety laws which require workers to protect not only themselves, but also colleagues from harm. One government source said: “If someone is working in an environment where people haven’t been vaccinated, it becomes a public health risk. “Health and safety laws say you have to protect other people at work, and when it becomes about protecting other people the argument gets stronger. “If there is clear evidence that vaccines prevent transmission, the next stage is to make sure more and more people are taking up the vaccine. “If people have allergies or other reasons for not getting jabbed, then of course they should be exempt, but where it’s an unjustified fear, we have got to help people get into the right place.”

  • Harris has reportedly pushed Biden's coronavirus team to focus on overlooked communities

    After Vice President Kamala Harris received her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in a televised event at the National Institutes of Health in January, Rep. Joyce Beatty's (D-Ohio) phone lit up with calls from constituents who were "newly curious" about getting vaccinated themselves, she told The New York Times. As Beatty explained, watching a Black woman receive the vaccine "gave people hope and gave people education." Black Americans are nearly three times more likely to die from the coronavirus, the Times notes, but they are far less likely to be inoculated, in large part because of a lack of access, but also, some experts have pointed out, because of longstanding wariness about government-driven health programs. Harris, it seems, was able to ease some of those concerns with her public vaccination, and she also has reportedly pressed President Biden and his advisers in private to focus on how their policies will ensure less advantaged people in both urban and rural settings are protected against the virus. "The vice president pushed us hard, in a very good way," Jeffrey Zients, Biden's coronavirus response coordinator, told the Times. "She pushed me on, 'Where are we on mobile vaccination units? How many are we going to have, in what period of time? Are they going to be able to reach rural communities and urban communities? How much progress have you made?" Read more about Harris' role in the Biden administration so far at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutThe growing white supremacist threatSuper Bowl LV: Buccaneers defeat Chiefs 31-9

  • Fort Hood Restricts Base Access After Shooting Incident

    Army officials at Fort Hood, Texas tightened the base's gate security to restrict access after an on-base shooting early Saturday morning.

  • Middle-aged people who put on weight may live longer than those who stay 'normal' weight

    Middle-aged people who put on weight live longer than those who remain in healthy shape throughout their lives, according to a new study. Scientists say that while people who remain obese from childhood into adulthood were most at risk of dying, modest weight gains throughout a lifespan can increase the "probability of survival”. Experts said individuals who put on weight in later life often lived longer than those who remained trim. The findings were made following a study based on two generations of Americans followed over nearly seven decades. Obesity campaigners cautioned the results should not be seen as a green light to "let yourself go" when reaching middle-age but added there was evidence gaining weight can be useful in protecting against fatal diseases. Prof Hui Zheng, a sociologist at The Ohio State University, said: "The main message is for those who start at a normal weight in early adulthood, gaining a modest amount of weight throughout life and entering the overweight category in later adulthood can actually increase the probability of survival.” Prof Zheng and colleagues analysed 8,329 participants in the Framingham Heart Study - 4,576 parents and 3,753 of their children. Residents of the Massachusetts town have been tracked since 1948. The parents were followed until 2010 and the children from 1971 until 2014.

  • Former CIA officer explains why Biden is right not to 'run the risk' of sending Trump intelligence briefings

    President Biden told CBS News' Norah O'Donnell he doesn't think former President Donald Trump should receive classified intelligence briefings, questioning whether there's any upside to it and suggesting Trump's "erratic behavior" could lead to him eventually revealing sensitive information pertaining to national security. It's not clear if Biden will officially cut off Trump's access, but such a move would be unprecedented — traditionally, former presidents can request and receive briefings. David Priess, who briefed former President George H.W. Bush for many years after he left office, told The Washington Post that ex-presidents continue to receive intelligence briefings because even though they're no longer in an official position of power, they are considered representatives of the United States, especially by foreign leaders, for the rest of their lives. He added that presidents also may turn to their predecessors for advice on international affairs. That said, Priess agrees with Biden that an exception could be made for Trump since "there's no chance of Biden reaching out to Trump ... So why would Biden run the risk of Trump's disclosure of sensitive information by agreeing to such briefings?" Journalist Yashar Ali did note that former presidents can also interact with other governments privately, as former President Bill Clinton did when he traveled to North Korea in 2009 to secure the release of two journalists being held there. Clinton, Ali, notes was briefed even though it wasn't an official U.S. government trip. 2. For example, when President Clinton when to North Korea to secure the release of two journalists who were being held by Kim Jong-Il, he was given an intelligence briefing even though the trip was a private one and not an official US government trip. — Yashar Ali (@yashar) February 6, 2021 Of course, Trump wasn't exactly known for devouring his daily briefings while in office, so it's not clear sending them now would offer the Biden administration much comfort, either way. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutThe growing white supremacist threatSuper Bowl LV: Buccaneers defeat Chiefs 31-9

  • 117 inmates take over section of downtown St. Louis jail

    The incident began after a "defiant" inmate got into a fight with a corrections officer and other prisoners jumped in, officials said.

  • Chinese-Australian reporter allegedly spread Chinese secrets

    China has formally arrested a Chinese-born Australian journalist for CGTN, the English-language channel of China Central Television, on suspicion of illegally supplying state secrets overseas, Australia’s foreign minister said Monday. The arrest of Cheng Lei last Friday starts an official criminal investigation and came six months after she was detained. “The Australian government has raised its serious concerns about Ms. Cheng’s detention regularly at senior levels, including about her welfare and conditions of detention,” Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a statement.

  • Teachers 'using Covid pandemic to push pay rise'

    Britain's biggest teaching union was on Sunday night accused of "hijacking" the pandemic to sneak through pay demands at the expense of education. The National Education Union (NEU) is including pay rises in "key demands" and bosses have said that any reduction in class sizes should be "long-term" - not just for social distancing. Union leaders have congratulated their members for closing down schools, claiming that it was their threats to not turn up to class, as opposed to the scientific data, which led to Boris Johnson ordering that children should stay at home last month. NEU bosses described the pandemic as a "turning point" in the power of teachers over the Government, but MPs say the union is "playing politics" and "hijacking the pandemic". NEU officials want to return to schools when it is safe, but have rejected the Government's proposals at every turn. They recently claimed that vaccinating teachers would not be enough to get back to the classroom. Since the schools have closed they have said that it is an "unrealistic expectation" for teachers to do every lesson as a livestream. But their requests go beyond health and safety and workload. In a "Covid bulletin" to reps, the NEU on Monday sets out "key demands for all workplaces". The five demands are risk assessments, an end to work assessments during the pandemic, extra time to plan, prepare and assess students' work, and an agreed pay progression. Reps are told to "secure a commitment to automatic pay progression at the end of this academic year. Where possible, win a commitment for this policy to be permanent". But Tim Loughton, former minister for children and families, said that a long-term demand for pay increases should not be included in demands.

  • Court order delays construction at ConocoPhillips' Alaska project

    A weekend court ruling has temporarily blocked winter construction at a huge ConocoPhillips oil project on Alaska's North Slope. U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason issued an order Saturday barring ConocoPhillips from starting planned gravel mining and gravel-road construction at its Willow project. With an estimated 590 million barrels of oil and the potential to produce 160,000 barrels per day, Willow would be the westernmost operating oil field in Arctic Alaska.

  • House impeachment managers, Capitol riot defense lawyers, federal prosecutors agree Trump is culpable

    The House impeachment managers in former President Donald Trump's imminent Senate trial, federal prosecutors charging more than 185 people who participated in the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol, and lawyers defending those suspects appear to agree that Trump bears singular responsibility for instigating the assault. If 17 Republican senators agree and vote to convict Trump of "inciting an insurrection," the former president will stand convicted and likely be barred from holding federal office again. The trial starts this week. Trump's lawyers have indicated that they plan to argue he merely "exercised his First Amendment right under the Constitution to express his belief that the election results were suspect" — an argument 144 leading First Amendment and constitutional scholars from across the political spectrum called "legally frivolous" — did not tell his supporters to violently attack the Capitol in a fiery speech right before the assault, and cannot be impeached since he is no longer in office. That last argument is popular among Senate Republicans, but top conservative constitutional lawyer Charles Cooper urged them in a new Wall Street Journal op-ed to disregard that flawed, illogical view and "judge the former president's misconduct on the merits." As far as the merits go, federal "court documents show that more than two dozen people charged in the attack specifically cited Trump and his calls to gather that day in describing on social media or in conversations with others why they decided to take action by coming to Washington," The Washington Post reports. "Some defense attorneys have echoed those arguments, saying that those who participated in the attack were doing so at the behest of Trump." "But for the president, they would not have walked down Pennsylvania Avenue," Al Watkins, defending "QAnon shaman" Jacob Chansley, told the Post. "They believed the president was going with them. They thought they were helping the president save our country." A.J. Kramer, chief of the Federal Public Defender's Office for Washington, said he expects numerous attorneys for Capitol rioters to argue that Trump "told them to march up Pennsylvania Avenue, and he'd be leading them, and he's the commander in chief of the military and the nation's top law enforcement officer." You can read more about what Trump and the Capitol insurrectionists said before and during the assault, and preview likely legal arguments, at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutThe growing white supremacist threatSuper Bowl LV: Buccaneers defeat Chiefs 31-9

  • New Ebola case detected in eastern Congo

    A new case of the Ebola virus has been detected in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo near the city of Butembo, and the infected person has died, the health ministry said on Sunday (February 7).A woman was found with symptoms of the deadly virus in the town of Biena on February 1.She died in hospital in Butembo two days later.She was married to a man who had contracted the virus in a previous outbreak.The announcement potentially marks the start of Congo's 12th Ebola outbreak since the virus was discovered near the Ebola River in 1976.It comes nearly three months after Congo announced the end to its 11th outbreak hundreds of miles away in the west, which infected 130 people and killed 55. That outbreak overlapped with an earlier one in the east that killed more than 2,200 people, the second-most in the disease's history.The emergence of more cases could complicate efforts to eradicate COVID-19, which has infected over 23,000 people and killed almost 700 in Democratic Republic of Congo. Congo's equatorial forests are a natural reservoir for the Ebola virus, which causes severe vomiting and diarrhea and is spread through contact with bodily fluids.

  • Stimulus check eligibility could be capped at individual income of $60,000, Yellen says

    “It has to go to people and households that do need the money.”

  • Former Iran detainee separates from husband after learning of alleged affair while she was in prison

    A British-Australian woman who spent nearly three years in solitary confinement in an Iranian prison has separated from her husband after hearing allegations he was having an affair with a colleague, according to media reports. Kylie Moore-Gilbert, 33, has filed for divorce from Ruslan Hodorov, her Russian-Israeli husband, according to the Herald Sun of Melbourne. The couple were wed in a traditional Jewish ceremony in 2017 after meeting a decade earlier in Israel. Ms Moore-Gilbert spent 804 days in jail, after being accused of being a spy by the Iranians and sentenced to 10 years. She was seized in 2018 after attending a conference at the holy city of Qom in central Iran and strongly denied the charges. She returned to Australia last November as part of a prisoner-swap agreement that saw the release of three Iranians accused of plotting to kill Israeli officials in Bangkok. But the eminent Islamic scholar was reportedly heartbroken on her return to learn of allegations of her husband’s relationship with Dr Kylie Baxter, her PhD supervisor. Quoting friends, the Australian paper said the affair began a year after Ms Moore-Gilbert’s arrest. She was especially upset, given that she had resisted an attempt by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards to lure her husband to Iran, because they believed he was an Israeli spy.

  • Trump would sell US secrets to the highest bidder if given intel briefings, says senior Democrat

    Joe Biden has said there is 'no need' to provide his predecessor with intelligence briefings