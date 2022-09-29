Vietnam Economy Posts Double-Digit Growth on Manufacturing

Nguyen Dieu Tu Uyen
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s economy posted a double-digit growth in the third quarter, helped by a rebound in manufacturing and a lower base in the year-ago period.

Gross domestic product rose 13.67% in the three months ending September from a year earlier, the General Statistics Office said Thursday. That compared to a median estimate of 14.35% growth in a Bloomberg survey of economists, and a 6.02% contraction a year ago when the nation shuttered some factories as part of tough virus control measures.

Since then, the economy has rebounded as restrictions ended, domestic demand picked up and exports increased. The uptick in activity has been accompanied by a surge in consumer price inflation, which came in at 3.94% this month, the fastest in more than two years.

“Production and business activities grew strongly,” the GSO said in a statement. “Many industries have recovered strongly and achieved higher growth even compared to the time before the Covid-19 epidemic,” it said.

The nation’s benchmark stocks index rose 0.5% as of 10:59 a.m. local time, and looks poised to snap four straight days of declines. The dong slid 0.07% to trade at a record low at banks in Hanoi, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The central bank, which raised two of its policy rates by one percentage point each last week amid a slump in the nation’s currency, has said it will urge commercial banks to find ways to keep lending costs low to help businesses.

(Updates with chart, and sectoral performance details in box.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Top-Gaining Asia Stock With 1,650% Jump Is Indonesian Miner

    (Bloomberg) -- Asia’s hottest stock has been fizzling in recent months, but analysts think PT Adaro Minerals Indonesia may still climb higher thanks to a recent acquisition that will boost sales into the supply chain for electric vehicles.Shares of the Indonesian coal miner have surged 1,650% so far this year, more than six times the performance of the second-best stock on the MSCI Asia Pacific Index. It is also the best performer among more than 3,600 metals and mining companies tracked by Bloo

  • A Vibrant North Korean Community in London Finds Its Days Are Numbered

    New Malden had a lively North Korean community, but times are changing.

  • U.S. mortgage interest rates jump to 6.52%, highest since mid-2008

    Rising mortgage rates are increasingly weighing on the interest-rate-sensitive housing sector as the Federal Reserve pushes on with aggressively lifting borrowing costs to curb high inflation. Fed policymakers raised the central bank's benchmark overnight interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point last week, the third straight hike of that size, and acknowledged "pain" ahead for the economy as they seek to cool demand. Fed Chair Jerome Powell also explicitly called out the housing market and said it would probably go through a "correction" after a period of "red hot" price increases.

  • UK housing market may face perfect storm as mortgage rates rise, house prices drop

    A surge in borrowing costs and a likely slowdown in economic growth threaten to trigger a selloff in Britain's housing market with consequences for personal wealth and the broader economy that could resonate for decades. The most recent government data showed just under two-thirds of 24.7 million dwellings across Britain were owner-occupied, with 8.8 million homes owned outright and 6.8 million owned with a mortgage or a loan. Some institutions temporarily stopped selling mortgages to new customers, while many others ramped up repayment rates for new loans to levels seen overstretching millions of existing homeowners and making new mortgages unaffordable for many others.

  • Housing continues to get less affordable as the 30-year mortgage rate hits a 14-year high of 6.52% amid Fed tightening

    The Fed's hawkish policy is weighing on the housing sector. Chairman Jerome Powell previously said the housing market would likely see a "correction."

  • Asian stocks follow Wall St higher after UK calms markets

    Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Thursday after Britain's central bank moved forcefully to stop a budding financial crisis. Market benchmarks in Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney added more than 1%. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index surged 2% on Wednesday for its biggest gain in seven weeks after the Bank of England announced it would buy as many government bonds as needed to restore order to financial markets.

  • Asian Stocks Rally as BOE Lifts Risk Sentiment: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian equities jumped on Thursday following the strongest day for US stocks since early August after the Bank of England unveiled a bond-buying program that triggered a global rally in government debt.Shares rose in Japan, Hong Kong and Australia, mirroring a 2% advance for the S&P 500, which snapped a six-day losing streak. Lingering caution was evident with small declines in US stock futures and the dollar’s advance against the pound and the yen. Investors remained alert to the

  • Breakfast in, shopping out: tourists to the U.S. hit by soaring dollar

    In the weeks before heading to San Francisco for their vacation this month, Jeff Skipper and his wife Valerie, from the United Kingdom, watched helplessly as the U.S. dollar continued its meteoric rise against the British pound. The sterling/dollar exchange rate – which slumped to a record low this week – has reduced the affordability of the already pricey Golden Gate City for the couple, forcing them to economize on some holiday luxuries. "The exchange rate has been the biggest topic of conversation since we got here," said Jeff Skipper, 50, an electrician.

  • Australia tells SingTel-owned Optus to pay cost of replacing hacked ID documents

    Australian telecoms giant Optus must pay the cost of replacing the passports and drivers licences of millions of customers whose personal information was stolen in one of the country's biggest data breaches, the government said on Thursday. The theft of data attached to 10 million customer accounts, equivalent to 40% of Australia's population, was the result of an error by Optus so it was up to the Singapore Telecommunications-owned company to pay for the consequences, Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones said. "Optus is absolutely responsible for paying for the costs and the implications of this for customers, whether it's the replacement of a licence, whether it's the replacement of a passport, or other necessary pieces of ID," Jones told reporters in Sydney.

  • Hong Kong’s Worst Trading Debut in 2022 Sends EV Maker Down 42%

    (Bloomberg) -- An EV maker and a unit of China’s real estate developer China Vanke Co. plunged in their trading debuts in Hong Kong, following IPOs that together raised more than $1.5 billion. Chinese electric-vehicle maker Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology Co. slumped as much as 42% to HK$25.05. The company raised about $800 million after selling shares at HK$48, the bottom of a marketed range. Leapmotor’s slide puts it on course for the steepest first-day decline by a listing larger than $250 mill

  • U.S. new vehicle sales to increase on strong demand - report

    (Reuters) -U.S. new vehicle sales are set to rise in September as consumers spent more money on new vehicles than any previous September on record, an industry report from consultants J.D. Power-LMC Automotive showed on Wednesday. "Transaction prices still rose and consumers spent more money on new vehicles this month," said Thomas King, president of the data and analytics division at J.D. Power, adding auto sales are yet to see an impact from the ongoing monetary policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve to curb inflation. Retail sales of new vehicles this month are expected to reach 958,948 units, a 5.4% increase from September 2021.

  • India Eyes $550 Million Incentives to Draw Apple, Tablet Makers

    (Bloomberg) -- India plans to boost the financial incentives for manufacturers that make tablets and laptops in the country, wooing companies such as Apple Inc. and Dell Technologies Inc. as part of its bid to challenge China as a production base.The federal technology ministry has floated the revamped program to electronics industry executives for consultation, including payments that could exceed a half a billion dollars per company, people familiar with the matter said. India wants to boost p

  • Walmart (WMT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Walmart (WMT) closed at $130.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.27% move from the prior day.

  • Walmart picks Chicago area for first 'next generation' fulfillment center

    The center features a patent-pending process that will reduce a manual 12-step process to five steps with the use of robotics and machine learning.

  • China's yuan unlikely to continue rapid depreciation -state media

    China's yuan is unlikely to continue depreciating rapidly, the state-owned Securities Times said in a front-page commentary on Thursday, as currencies continue to be pressured by a U.S. dollar boosted by hawkish Federal Reserve monetary tightening. Prudent balance of payments has lent support and led somewhat "restrained" losses in the yuan compared with peers, the newspaper said. "As long as market expectations can be stabilised, and as the policies to support domestic economic growth continue to take effect, it will be hard for the dollar index to bring huge volatility to the yuan," it said.

  • OutFlow Expands Deal Sourcing Platform For M&A Advisors & Private Equity Clients

    Continuing on its mission to bring flexible deal sourcing solutions for clients in the financial and business sectors, OutFlow has announced an expanded range of services for M&A advisors and private equity professionals. Boise, Idaho--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2022) - Deal origination platform OutFlow has announced an expanded deal sourcing and pipeline management solution designed to increase lead generation efficiency for M&A advisors and private equity firms.More details can be found a

  • Despite what Republicans want to tell you, President Joe Biden is making America great

    OpEd: Every day in the Biden era economic news is positive. The US has record low child poverty. Jobless claims are falling. Job creation is off the charts.

  • Bill Clinton's Secretary of Labor blames soaring corporate profits for inflation and says the US government should consider directly controlling prices

    Corporate greed is fueling inflation, says Bill Clinton's former Sec. of Labor. He says antitrust enforcement and price controls should be considered.

  • Central Banks of Israel, Norway and Sweden Team Up to Explore Retail CBDC

    Results of the project, run by the Bank for International Settlements, are expected in the first quarter of 2023.

  • The British Pound Is Sinking—and Its Luxury Market Is Rocking as a Result

    Want to save 20 percent on a Newman Daytona, a bespoke suit or a suite at Gleneagles? Go ahead.