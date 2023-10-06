Vietnam-era tank to rumble into Dickinson for historic display

Oct. 6—DICKINSON — In a world that often forgets the sacrifices of those who have served, the American Legion Post 3's dedication to bringing a piece of military history to Dickinson serves as a poignant reminder of the bravery and commitment of veterans. After years of hard work and determination, the American Legion Post 3 is set to make history in Dickinson this Saturday as they finally bring a piece of military heritage to the city's Memorial Park, which honors the men and women who have served the country.

A U.S. Army Sheridan M551 Tank, a relic of the Vietnam War era, will be unveiled and placed on permanent display at the Stark County Veterans Pavilion, adjacent to military aircrafts already on display. The arrival of this iconic war machine promises to be a momentous event that will not only honor Vietnam veterans, but also offer a unique glimpse into the country's military history.

The journey of the M551 Tank, developed in 1969 and first utilized during the Vietnam War, has been a labor of love for the American Legion Post 3. Having been en route from Virginia since Wednesday, the tank is set to roll into Dickinson's east side at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, with an impressive escort consisting of historic classic cars and the American Legion Post 3 Riders.

The M551 Sheridan Tank is known for its smaller size, weighing in at 28,000 pounds. This reduced weight was intentional, as the tank was designed to be air-dropped by parachute into war zones, a feature that set it apart from its heavier counterparts. This tank model saw active service not only in the Vietnam War, but also in several other conflicts. The M551 Sheridan was officially phased out of the U.S. Army inventory in 1996, marking the end of an era for this remarkable vehicle.

The procession on Saturday will continue to the Pavilion area, where certain streets may be temporarily blocked off to facilitate the delicate operation of using a massive crane to lift the 28,000-pound service vehicle onto its prepared concrete pad.

The public is warmly invited to come and witness this historic event, which is expected to last for approximately two hours. It's an opportunity for residents of Dickinson and surrounding areas to get up close and personal with a piece of military history that has played a significant role in the country's past.

The American Legion Post 3 is eager to share this remarkable moment with the community and pay tribute to the brave men and women who have served their country. The arrival of the M551 Tank marks a significant milestone for the American Legion Post 3, which has tirelessly worked towards this goal for years.

For those who wish to learn more about this event or have questions, local contact Art Wanner can be reached at 701-260-8387.