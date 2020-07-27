Vietnam evacuates 80,000 people after outbreak

Vietnam is evacuating 80,000 people from the tourist hot spot Danang after a coronavirus outbreak.

The government said on Monday (July 27) that three residents from around the area tested positive for the virus at the weekend.

The Southeast Asian country is back on high alert after authorities confirmed on Saturday (July 25) the first community infections since April.

Social distancing measures in Danang have also been reintroduced.

The country is still closed to foreign tourists, but domestic travelers have been taking advantage of discounted holiday packages to local resorts.

The evacuation will take at least four days with domestic airlines operating approximately 100 flights daily from Danang to 11 Vietnamese cities.

The health ministry said those returning from Danang to other parts of the country would have to quarantine at home for 14 days.

There are also concerns that illegal immigration is bringing COVID-19 into the country...

...although authorities have not officially linked new cases to that.

Vietnam's Prime Minister has ordered police to step up the crackdown on illegal immigration to the country.

With strict quarantine measures and an aggressive testing program, Vietnam has kept its total tally of reported infections to just 420, with no deaths.

Video Transcript

