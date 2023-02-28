Vietnam factory output up in Feb despite drop in smartphone production

FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are seen at a port in Hai Phong city
·2 min read

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam's industrial output and exports rose in February from a year earlier, partly helped by higher footwear sales, in a possible sign of recovering global demand for goods produced in the Southeast Asian industrial powerhouse.

But indicating the caution among factory managers amid an uncertain global outlook, production of smartphones and cellphone parts, of which Vietnam is one of the world's biggest producers, fell despite a rise in exports.

The country's statistics agency said on Tuesday that Vietnam's exports rose 11% in February from a year earlier and industrial output increased 3.6% in the same month.

The rise in output in February follows an 8% year-on-year drop in production in January, when activity typically slows for the week-long celebrations for the Lunar New Year.

In the first two months of the year, industrial production was down 6.3% compared to the same period last year.

Smartphone output in the country which is home to major Samsung factories was down nearly 10% on the year and the output of cellphone parts fell by nearly 15%.

Smartphone exports, however, were up 14,7%, in a possible sign that companies reduced their inventory in February.

Footwear production rose by nearly 19% in February on the year and exports climbed 4.1%, after a big fall in January. In the first two months of the year shoe exports were still down by 16% compared to the same period last year.

Taiwan's Pou Chen Corp, the world's largest maker of branded sports footwear and a top supplier to Nike and Adidas, plans to cut around 6,000 jobs in Vietnam due to weak demand, two local officials familiar with the company's plans said earlier in February.

In total, Vietnam's exports rose sharply in February to $25.88 billion, after a 21.3% fall in January.

With imports dropping in February by 6.7%, the country recorded a trade surplus of $2.3 billion in the month.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio and Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Ed Davies)

Recommended Stories

  • Mega Projects, Tourism to Propel Thailand’s Growth, Finance Chief Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A slew of billion-dollar infrastructure projects and an upswing in tourism will fuel Thailand’s expansion this year, shielding the economy from weaker exports and any possible delay in the budget approval due to elections, according to Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria

  • China Tightens Scrutiny of Private Funds in Major Rule Overhaul

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators revamped rules governing its 20 trillion yuan ($2.9 trillion) private fund industry to curb irregularities and risks, a move that’s set to benefit bigger managers including foreign players. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns

  • More snow and rain for California after historic storm

    Another storm system will deliver rain to parts of California through at least Wednesday. Feet of snow is expected for the Sierra Nevada mountains.

  • Winter storm brings snow, rain across the Tri-State

    This winter may be lacking what we're used to, but a storm brought some snow and rain to the area Monday night and will last into Tuesday.

  • Analysis-Central Asian aviation sees opportunities in Ukraine crisis

    Central Asian airlines are seizing opportunities from Russia's closed airspace, with airline traffic into the region booming in the year since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, executives and analysts said. Flights in and out of the region have surged as airlines that previously flew over Russia are now passing through or flying over central Asia to get to Asia and the Middle East. "A lot of people have moved from the conflict area into Central Asia...they have the linguistic affinity so we're seeing more flights into this area and we're seeing more dynamic economies," said Raphael Haddad, the head of Jetcraft Commercial, a firm that sells aircraft globally and in the region.

  • China Uses TikTok to Expand Its Influence Globally, US Lawmaker Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China is using TikTok to expand its influence around the world, a top Republican lawmaker said Monday in arguing that the popular video-sharing app that’s owned by a Beijing-based company should be banned in the US or sold off.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11

  • Seattle police officer assaulted while recovering stolen car in Eastlake neighborhood; 2 arrested

    An SPD officer was assaulted during the recovery of a stolen car in the Eastlake neighborhood early Sunday, the department announced.

  • Adani CFO Says No Refinancing, Capital Plans at HK Roadshow

    (Bloomberg) -- Adani Group isn’t seeking to refinance debt or inject capital, its finance chief said on the sidelines of an investor roadshow aimed at rebuilding confidence in the crisis-ridden Indian conglomerate. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns to ‘Make-

  • These are the 7 most in-demand skills for finding a new job with a fat paycheck

    Employers are looking for candidates with these high-income skills.

  • Tesla, Musk sued by shareholders over self-driving safety claims

    Tesla Inc and its Chief Executive Elon Musk were sued on Monday by shareholders who accused them of overstating the effectiveness and safety of their electric vehicles' Autopilot and Full Self-Driving technologies. In a proposed class action filed in San Francisco federal court, shareholders said Tesla defrauded them over four years with false and misleading statements that concealed how its technologies, suspected as a possible cause of multiple fatal crashes, "created a serious risk of accident and injury." They said Tesla's share price fell several times as the truth became known, including after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began investigating the technologies, and reports that the Securities and Exchange Commission was investigating Musk's Autopilot claims.

  • Inside the Sony-Honda Afeela concept

    If it wasn't clear earlier this year when Sony and Honda revealed the concept Afeela EV, it is now: This new joint-venture concept car is all about leveraging entertainment. The company, known as Sony Honda Mobility (SHM) is a joint venture between the Japanese entertainment and tech giant Sony, and the Japanese automaker, Honda. It rolled out a concept vehicle at CES 2023 under the new brand name Afeela.

  • Low-income Californians could get $27K to buy an EV. But it’s not easy money

    State and federal tax credits for zero-emission vehicles are adding up. Will they actually make the cars more accessible?

  • How 2023 Recession Will Differ From 2008 and How You Should Prepare Differently

    The hyperinflation of the early 1980s provided a blueprint for the Fed's action today. To cool an overheated economy, the Fed raises interest rates and tightens the money supply. That causes economic...

  • Winter storm alerts issued for Willamette Valley foothills, Portland, mountain roads

    Winter storm warnings have been issued across northwest Oregon, including the edges of the Willamette Valley

  • Older Americans struggle to save for retirement

    Saving for retirement is one of the biggest challenges for many Americans. In the series "Retirement Ready," Mark Strassmann takes a look at some of the struggles facing older Americans.

  • 'We can’t find people to work': The newest threat to Biden's climate policies

    The companies trying to advance a new generation of clean-energy technologies face a struggle: Finding enough people to hire.

  • From chaos to the brink of success for the Prime Minister

    The road to Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal began in a dingy conference suite at a Sharm el-Sheikh hotel and ended in the ornate splendour of Windsor Castle’s White Drawing Room.

  • Investors Target AI Winners and They're Not All Household Names

    As AI investment funds surge this year, investors targeting the technology's corporate winners find them in all sizes.

  • Apple supplier Foxlink halts production at Indian facility after massive fire

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Apple supplier Foxlink has halted production at its assembly facility in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh after a massive fire led part of the building to collapse on Monday, two local government officials told Reuters. Foxlink, a unit of Taiwan's Cheng Uei Precision Industry Co Ltd, makes cables for iPhone chargers. The fire broke out in the afternoon and damaged roughly 50% of the machinery at the factory, said J Ramanaiah, who leads the Fire Services Department for Tirupati district in the state.

  • California approaching a record snow year as yet another storm hits

    New winter storms are expected to bring even more snow and rain to Southern California through Wednesday.