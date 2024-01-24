Vietnam fatal fall was an accident, coroner rules

Ben Milner was visiting Ho Chi Minh City when he fell to his death

A British traveller fell to his death from the third floor of a guest house in Vietnam while "seriously intoxicated", an inquest has heard.

Ben Milner, 46, was seen staggering and "talking to himself" shortly before falling into a street in Ho Chi Minh City in November 2022, a coroner heard.

Mr Milner, who lived in London but was originally from Dorset, died from injuries including skull fractures.

Dorset coroner Rachael Griffin recorded a conclusion of accidental death.

She said Mr Milner's blood alcohol level - 278 milligrams per 100 millilitres of blood - would have resulted in "serious intoxication".

The inquest heard there was no evidence of third party involvement in the fall, although Mr Milner's wallet and phone were stolen after his death.

In a statement read to the inquest, his sister Amanda Milner said: "Ben was a very sensible young man, very into healthy eating and looking after himself."

She said he "rarely" drank sociably in the UK, though the inquest was told his family had described him as being "clumsy" when he was drunk.

The coroner concluded: "Ben was very much loved and his death has caused great devastation.

"He was somebody who lived life very much to the full. He enjoyed life and he enjoyed travelling."

