    Vietnam health official says expects virus outbreak to peak in 10 days

    The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Hoi An, Vietnam

    HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam's novel coronavirus outbreak that began late last month in the central costal city of Danang will peak in the next 10 days, the deputy minister of health told local media on Wednesday.

    Nguyen Truong Son said the number of infections in the Southeast Asian country will continue to rise until then, the Lao Dong newspaper reported.

    Vietnam reported 43 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 713, with eight deaths.


    (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

