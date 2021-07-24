Vietnam locks down capital Hanoi for 15 days as cases rise

·1 min read

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam announced a 15-day lockdown in the capital Hanoi starting Saturday as a coronavirus surge spread from the southern Mekong Delta region.

The lockdown order, issued late Friday night, bans the gathering of more than two people in public. Only government offices, hospitals and essential businesses are allowed to stay open.

Earlier in the week, the city had suspended all outdoor activities and ordered non-essential businesses to close following an increase in cases. On Friday, Hanoi reported 70 confirmed infections, the city's highest, part of a record 7,295 cases in the country in the last 24 hours.

Nearly 5,000 of them are from Vietnam’s largest metropolis, southern Ho Chi Minh City, which has also extended its lockdown until Aug. 1.

In the latest wave of COVID-19 since April, Vietnam has recorded over 83,000 infections and 335 deaths.

A meeting of the National Assembly scheduled to open in Hanoi on Tuesday with 499 delegates will go ahead but was shortened to 12 from the original 17 days.

The delegates have been vaccinated, are regularly tested for the coronavirus and are traveling in a bubble, and will be isolated at hotels, according to the National Assembly.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • COVID-19 Measures In Vietnam Pummel An Already Bruised Supply Chain

    Add another log to the fire that is choking global supply chains. Strict lockdown measures to suppress Vietnam's worst outbreak of COVID infections since the pandemic began are severely curtailing factory production, especially for electronics, footwear, apparel and textiles, and ocean terminals lack sufficient equipment to export goods. And the situation is likely to get worse, just as importers and exporters enter the traditional peak shipping season for the Halloween and Christmas holidays, l

  • Vietnam in talks with U.S. for local production of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine

    HANOI (Reuters) -Vietnam is in talks with the United States on domestic production of mRNA vaccines, its foreign ministry said on Thursday, as the country looks to boost supplies amid its worst coronavirus outbreak yet. After reining in the virus for much of the pandemic, Vietnam faces a surge in daily infections. Local production of the unidentified mRNA vaccine could begin in the fourth quarter or early in 2022, foreign ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang told a regular news briefing, adding that Vietnam could produce 100 million to 200 million doses a year under such a deal.

  • Biden quickly moves to avoid the down ballot carnage that plagued Obama

    The president heads to the commonwealth hoping to hold on to a governor’s seat and avoid a problematic off-cycle loss.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Australia's New South Wales state on Friday reported its biggest daily rise in new COVID-19 cases this year, prompting a tighter lockdown in Sydney and a request for additional vaccine doses that was rebuffed by other state leaders. Australia reported another record day for vaccination with almost 200,000 doses delivered in one day. Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who on Thursday apologised for the slow pace of inoculation, said the latest data signalled the country's vaccination rollout had turned a corner.

  • First Chinese presidential visit to Tibet in 30 years

    Xi Jinping is the first Chinese leader in 30 years to make an official trip to the troubled region.

  • More than 90% of adult Beijing residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

    China's capital Beijing has fully vaccinated nearly 91% of its adult residents against COVID-19, data from the municipal government showed, as the country expands its nationwide vaccination efforts. Some 17.7 million people, or 90.8% of adult residents in Beijing, had been inoculated as of July 21, city authorities said on Thursday via social media. Full vaccinations of adults in other large Chinese cities have also made significant headway, with Shanghai and Wuhan exceeding rates of 80% and 77% respectively, local authorities said.

  • USC center Evan Mobley believes he can be a ‘generational player’

    The 7-footer has his sights set on becoming one of the best players in the NBA when it is all said and done.

  • Pelosi said it was 'ridiculous' for McCarthy to recommend Jim Banks and Jim Jordan for the January 6 committee: 'There's no way'

    The committee's work is "deadly serious," Pelosi said, and including the Trump loyalists would "impact the integrity" of the Capitol riot's probe.

  • U.S. donates 3 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses to Vietnam

    The U.S. government will send 3 million more doses of the Moderna Inc COVID-19 vaccine to Vietnam on Thursday, bringing total donations to the Southeast Asian country to 5 million, a White House official said. The next batch of shots is due to arrive in Vietnam this weekend as the country battles its worst coronavirus outbreak of the pandemic. After successfully containing the virus for much of the pandemic, Vietnam is now seeing a surge in daily infections to record levels.

  • China retaliates with sanctions on former commerce secretary Wilbur Ross

    The ‘counter-sanctions’ are in response to Washington’s actions and are the first under China’s new anti-foreign sanction law Wilbur Ross, former US commerce secretary, has been targeted in China’s sanctions battle with the US. Photograph: Erin Scott/Reuters Barely 48 hours before the arrival in China of one of Biden’s most-trusted diplomats, Beijing has announced its decision to impose counter-sanctions on seven American citizens and entities, including former commerce secretary Wilbur Ross, in

  • Vietnam's biggest cities tighten restrictions as COVID-19 cases surge

    HANOI (Reuters) -Vietnam will extend a lockdown in Ho Chi Minh City until Aug. 1 and impose stricter restrictions in the capital Hanoi from Saturday, as the Southeast Asian country battles its worst wave of COVID-19 infections. After successfully containing the virus for much of the pandemic, Vietnam has been facing a complicated outbreak of the virus, with southern business hub Ho Chi Minh City and surrounding provinces accounting for most new infections. The Ministry of Health reported a record 7,307 infections on Friday, raising Vietnam's overall caseload to 81,678.

  • Earth's stratosphere is shrinking due to carbon emissions

    "It is shocking. This proves we are messing with the atmosphere up to 60 kilometres," says researcher.

  • Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

    The president hit the campaign trail for the first time for a 2021 race, in hopes of helping Terry McAuliffe win a second term as governor.

  • Biden campaigns for McAuliffe in closely watched Virginia gubernatorial race

    The contest is seen as an early test of the nation's political climate a year after the fray of 2020 and ahead of the congressional midterm elections.

  • Watch Live: Novak Djokovic Headlines First Tokyo Olympic Tennis Matches

    The massive field of tennis players at the Tokyo Olympic will get their first taste of action when matches begin at 10 p.m. ET on Friday.

  • Alex Jones’ Last Ditch Defense in Sandy Hook Lawsuit: Depose Hillary Clinton

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyInfoWars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones could finally face legal consequences over his claims that the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school massacre was a false flag, with multiple civil cases filed by relatives of the victims set for trial in the spring of 2022.But the bombastic radio host has one last-ditch strategy before one of those lawsuits reaches a Connecticut courtroom next May: deposing former Secretary of State and 2016 presidential can

  • On Fox Fauci Said Correcting Trump’s Lies Is What Did Him in With the Right Wing

    “There's no doubt that because I had to speak the truth during the Trump administration, which at times was contrary to president Trump, that annoyed a lot of people who got very upset with me,” the White House’s chief medical adviser said

  • Bonkers New Trump Audio Stuns Anderson Cooper: Sounds Like 'Nixon Drunk Rambling'

    The former president doesn't drink.

  • 'Not a Trump rally': Biden says 'no one's paying attention' to hecklers disrupting Virginia event

    President Joe Biden brushed off hecklers on Friday while speaking a campaign event in Virginia for Terry McAuliffe's bid to return for a second term as governor.

  • Pakistan seeks U.N. probe of India's use of Pegasus spyware

    Pakistan called on the United Nations on Friday to investigate whether India used Israeli-made Pegasus spyware to spy on public figures including Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Pakistani leader's phone number was on a list of what an investigation by a group of 17 international media organisations and Amnesty International said were potential surveillance targets for countries that bought the spyware. Pakistan's foreign office issued a statement accusing India of "state-sponsored, continuing and widespread surveillance and spying operations in clear breach of global norms of responsible state behaviour."