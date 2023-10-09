Vietnam’s Party Chief Expects 2023 GDP Growth at About 5%

(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s economy may grow more than 5% this year as the export-reliant country faces continued global headwinds, Communist Party Chief Nguyen Phu Trong said, according to a statement on the government’s website.

“It is forecast that by the end of this year the country’s GDP growth will reach about over 5%,” Trong said in his closing remarks at a party conference meeting in Hanoi on Sunday. “Though lower than the target of 6.5%, it is still fairly high compared with many countries in the region and in the world.”

The Asian Development Bank cut its 2023 economic growth forecast for the Southeast Asian country to 5.8% from 6.5% as “the global economic slowdown could weigh on Vietnam’s exports and dent growth prospects,” it said in a report released Sept. 27.

“The world and domestic situation has many difficulties and challenges, much more complicated than forecast,” Trong said.

Vietnam’s economy accelerated for a second straight quarter with gross domestic product at 5.33% from a year ago in the three months ending in September, according to data released by the General Statistics Office on Sept. 29. That compared with a 5% median estimate in a Bloomberg survey.

Trade data released by the statistics office last month showed exports returned to growth, snapping six months of declines.

