Vietnam PM Orders Cut in Flights From Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh

Vietnam’s Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc ordered the transport ministry to cut the number of flights from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to other Vietnamese cities between March 28 and April 15 as the government moves to slow the novel coronavirus outbreak across the country, according to a post on government’s website.

Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City airports have stopped international arrivals of Vietnamese from abroad and the government suspended entry into the country for most foreigners. Phuc has ordered the limiting of international flights, without elaborating.

Cities across the country are ordering the closing of most establishments other than food markets and medical services through April 15, the government said.

The prime minister is banning gatherings of more than 10 people outside work, schools and hospitals. Religious ceremonies involving more than 20 people and all entertainment activities will be stopped while travel between cities and provinces hit by the virus and other parts of the country will be limited.

Vietnam has confirmed 153 virus cases, including 20 patients who have recovered, according to the health ministry.

