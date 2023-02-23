Vietnam Property Debt Crisis Deepens as Major Developer Delays Bond Payment

8
Mai Ngoc Chau
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s property debt crisis is intensifying as the country’s second-largest developer joined the ranks of peers seeking debt extensions after failing to repay a bond on time.

Most Read from Bloomberg

No Va Land Investment Group said earlier this week it will delay repayment of a 1 trillion dong ($42 million) note originally due on Feb. 12 and asked holders for an extension or to convert the principal into its real estate products. The developer said it’s seeking to work out a way within two months for it to pay off the debt.

Better known as Novaland, the company is the latest addition to an expanding group of Vietnamese developers that have become late on debt payment, indicating a widening cash crunch in the sector after an anti-graft campaign spooked investors and new bond issuance plunged. With billions of dollars of bonds due this year, the industry’s woes risk triggering a broader crisis for the nation’s banking sector and economy.

“We believe this is just the beginning, and expect more debt extensions, restructurings and defaults,” said Xavier Jean, an analyst at S&P Global Ratings. “We are also watching for contagion effect” that could spill over to companies beyond the construction sector, he said.

The Southeast Asian nation’s property crisis started last year after officials issued a crackdown on corporate bond issuance following allegations of illegal activities, setting off a series of actions to rectify the property market. That included high-level arrests, inspections of brokerages tied to canceled issuances and an overhaul of the bond industry.

Real estate firms have 130 trillion dong of bonds maturing this year, according to a trade ministry publication last week citing estimates by the Ho Chi Minh City Real Estate Association.

Prior to Novaland’s latest announcement, industry peers Tan Hoang Minh Group, Van Thinh Phat Holdings Group and Sunshine Group had also sought to extend bond payment deadlines, according to Hanoi Stock Exchange data.

Novaland’s shares fell as much as 4.2% Thursday morning, after plunging 6.6% the previous day.

Vietnam’s Ministry of Finance proposed a decree amendment that would let companies extend corporate bond maturities by as long as two years to ease a funding shortage, a local newspaper reported in December. The draft revision, which has been submitted to the government, also includes allowing bond principal and interest to be converted into loans or other assets, according to the trade ministry’s publication last week.

“What will happen next - and whether cross default contagion is to occur or not - will remain as the big concern to the market right now,” according to an investor note by SSI Securities Corp. Wednesday. “What is a must right now is for the issuer to convene a bondholders’ meeting to discuss solutions, including redemption, further guarantees, or a waiver of default.”

--With assistance from Nguyen Dieu Tu Uyen and Nguyen Kieu Giang.

(Updates with details of policy proposal to extend bond terms)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Birmingham people smuggler called migrants 'pork'

    Hai Le charged Vietnamese people £17,000 and was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison.

  • $2 million Mega Millions ticket sold at south Phoenix Fry's store

    Tuesday night, a Mega Millions player won $2 million in a local Fry's store.

  • Anti-Graft Crackdown Pushes Vietnam’s Fearful Bureaucrats to 'Do Nothing’

    (Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s Communist Party is growing alarmed about a new mantra taking hold among bureaucrats: Do a lot, get in trouble for a lot. Do less, get in trouble for less. Do nothing, get in trouble for nothing. Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US

  • The 2024 BMW X5M and X6M Are Only Available in Competition Spec

    The 2024 BMW X5 (and, by extension, the X6) looks pretty promising. It skips BMW’s latest tradition of confrontational styling touches on the exterior, which is a good thing. And on the inside, it’s downright handsome with its big curved screen. Performance looks good, too, with a peak output of 523 hp from the M60i, but of course, BMW wasn’t going to leave things there. Enter the 2024 BMW X5M Competition and X6M Competition.

  • 5 Cities Around the World With the Priciest Real Estate

    Not that long ago, the housing market was in a boom -- not just in the United States, but around the world. Several globalized trends, including the impact of COVID-19, brought interest rates down to...

  • 2 Powerball winners in Arizona; overall jackpot up to $100 million

    Two winning Powerball tickets were purchased in Arizona ahead of Monday night's drawing, but still no jackpot hit.

  • China's Xi calls for tech self-reliance amid U.S. tension

    BEIJING (Reuters) -President Xi Jinping said China must resolve issues in key technological fields from the bottom up, state media reported, as the country deals with a growing number of mainly U.S. export controls on advanced technology. Xi said on Tuesday during a study session of the 24-person Politburo, one of the top decision-making bodies of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, that China needed to strengthen basic research in science and technology if it is to achieve self-reliance and become a global tech power, state news agency Xinhua reported. "To cope with international science and technology competition, achieve a high level of self-reliance and self-improvement ... we urgently need to strengthen basic research and solve key technology problems from the source," Xinhua quoted Xi as saying.

  • Canada women's team set France match for April amid boycott talks

    Reigning Olympic women's football champion Canada will play France on April 11 at Le Mans in a Women's World Cup tuneup match for both squads, provided the Canadians don't boycott.Measures by the women to force action from Canada Soccer could include a boycott of the April match, even though it could rob them of a crucial test against the French.

  • A number of insiders bought Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

    Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying...

  • US-Made Rare Earths to Skip China In Supply Deal With Japan

    (Bloomberg) -- America’s only rare-earths producer has agreed a deal to ship output from its new processing plant to Japan, part of a broader move by the US and allies to reduce China’s role in their critical supply chains.Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four

  • Royals have 10 players slated for World Baseball Classic. Here’s how the schedule works

    Days into spring training, several Royals are also preparing to compete in the World Baseball Classic. Here’s how it all works.

  • Maersk gets closer to ending Russian operations by selling two logistics sites

    Maersk has almost fully exited Russia.

  • Improve Your Retirement Income with These 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks

    The traditional retirement planning approaches no longer cover all expenses in nest egg years. So what can retirees do? Thankfully, there are alternative investments that provide steady, higher-rate income streams to replace dwindling bond yields.

  • Adani’s Brother Plays Opaque, Powerful Role at Embattled Dynasty

    (Bloomberg) -- In August, as India’s Adani Group neared the completion of its $10.5 billion purchase of two cement businesses, the conglomerate and its banks put out some particularly complicated filings.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskUS Housing Marke

  • Godzilla egg? Large, mysterious metal sphere beached in Japan fuels wild speculation

    A giant metal ball measuring 5 feet wide has washed up in Hamamatsu City, Japan, leaving authorities questioning its origin. Earlier this week, authorities in Hamamatsu City were notified of the mysterious giant ball having washed up on Enshuhama beach. Upon inspection using x-ray technology, they found that the interior of the metal ball was hollow.

  • Word war: In Russia-Ukraine war, information became a weapon

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine is the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War II, and the first to see algorithms and TikTok videos deployed alongside fighter planes and tanks. The online fight has played out on computer screens and smartphones around the globe as Russia used disinformation, propaganda and conspiracy theories to justify its invasion, silence domestic opposition and sow discord among its adversaries. Now in its second year, the war is likely to spawn even more disinformation as Russia looks to break the will of Ukraine and its allies.

  • Leicester Cathedral: Amount of graves found delays restoration

    Archaeologists working at Leicester Cathedral say they have uncovered about 1,000 burials

  • L.A. promised to stop wasting so much stormwater. But progress has been painfully slow

    Only 30 acres of L.A. County's 3 million acres have seen new green space added under the Safe Clean Water Program, a new report found.

  • Dolphins’ brass set to evaluate draft prospects at 2023 NFL Combine

    Some areas and names Miami could keep an eye on in Indianapolis.

  • 'Daisy Jones & The Six' Wardrobe Includes a Sweet Tribute to Elvis Presley, Riley Keough's Grandfather

    Costume designer Denise Wingate tells PEOPLE the stories behind the show's most memorable looks, including how she incorporated leading star Riley Keough's iconic rock lineage